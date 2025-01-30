Eyewitness Recalls Moment When Plane Collided with US Army Black Hawk

Washington: A dramatic mid-air collision between a passenger aircraft and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC, has left eyewitnesses stunned. As the passenger plane approached the runway, locals reported hearing loud bangs and seeing sparks before it crashed into the Potomac River. The incident has triggered a massive emergency response, with authorities halting all flights at the airport.

Eyewitness Accounts of the Crash

Local resident Abadi Ismail, who recorded the rescue operations, described the moment he heard the impact. “I heard two unusual bangs, something I’ve never heard before. It kind of sounded like a warzone,” he told CNN. When he rushed to his window, he saw ‘a little bit of smoke,’ followed by helicopters and boats arriving at the scene.

Another witness, Ari Schulman, was driving along the George Washington Parkway when he saw the plane in distress. “Initially, it looked normal, but suddenly, it banked all the way to the right—past 90 degrees. I could see the underside, glowing bright yellow, with a stream of sparks beneath it,” he said. Schulman did not see the helicopter but confirmed that the plane was flying at an extreme angle before disappearing into the darkness.

“I didn’t see any helicopter. It’s a very, very dark night out tonight. So anything that’s not illuminated, you can’t really see. So I didn’t see the other aircraft, but I saw the plane banking at an angle that a plane shouldn’t bank. And I saw sparks flying,” he said.

The passenger plane involved, American Airlines Flight 5342, was carrying 60 passengers and four crew members. It had departed from Wichita, Kansas. The White House confirmed that a military helicopter was also involved in the collision.

Authorities have halted all takeoffs and landings at Reagan National Airport as investigations are underway. American Airlines has set up a hotline for concerned family members: “If you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines toll-free at 800-679-8215,” the airline stated.

Trump Monitoring the Situation

Former US President Donald Trump said he was “fully briefed” on the crash and is closely monitoring the developments. “May God bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders,” he said.