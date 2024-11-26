Heavy Snow Hits Northeastern China

Various cities in northeastern China are being hit with heavy snow as a round of cold waves hits large parts of the country, state broadcaster CCTV said.

In Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, snow that started on Monday left major roads covered in white and forced multiple expressways to close, CCTV said.

Heavy snow also started on Monday in Heihe City of neighboring Heilongjiang province, disrupting traffic. Expressways were shut down, passenger travel via highway or railroad was suspended, and flights were cancelled, according to CCTV. Local authorities issued the highest weather alert for heavy snow.

Snow removal vehicles and city workers were deployed to help clear snow in places affected, including in Jilin province, where many expressways were closed because of the weather.