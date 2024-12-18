Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Mother In Leicester

London: A 48-year-old man from Leicester in Eastern England has been found guilty of murdering his 76-year-old mother. The man, identified as Sindeep Singh, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 31 years before he can be considered for parole. Singh was arrested after police discovered his mother, Bhajan Kaur, with serious injuries to her head and face at their home in Leicester on May 13. The police were called to the scene after they were alerted to a possible attack.

After a 16-day trial at Leicester Crown Court, Singh was convicted of murder. The court heard how Singh tried to cover up his actions in a disturbing way. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, who led the investigation, said the case was deeply troubling, especially considering the lengths Singh went to in attempting to hide what he had done.

Singh will now spend at least 31 years in prison before he can be considered for parole.

“After killing his mother, Singh went out and bought a sack barrow and spade to dig up the garden. He intended burying Mrs Kaur’s body but was disturbed before he could do that. The house had been cleaned and there was a very strong smell of disinfectant. There was clear evidence showing the planning after her death,” he said.

The detective revealed that when Singh was approached by officers, he provided false details and initially claimed to have no knowledge of the incident. But during the police investigation, it was established that Singh acted following several arguments over the ownership of the family home, which he believed had been left to him by his late father.

“This has been an extremely distressing and challenging time for Mrs Kaur’s family, they have been left devastated at the loss of their dear mother. They have shown immense courage and dignity throughout the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that this case ended with a trial and the family had to sit through the proceedings and listen to the details of Mrs Kaur’s final moments. This is in no way easy for them – they’ve lost a loved one and will now have to live with the fact that Mrs Kaur’s life was taken by one of their own,” he added.

The court heard how previously Kaur had reported Singh for his behaviour and he was even arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour and released on bail while those enquiries were ongoing. The investigation revealed that Singh had been living in his car on the driveway of the home, and on the day of the murder, Kaur had let him into the house.