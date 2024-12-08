Search icon
  • Iranian Embassy Stormed in Damascus Following Rebel Takeover of Syria

Published 16:17 IST, December 8th 2024

Iranian Embassy Stormed in Damascus Following Rebel Takeover of Syria

The Iranian Embassy in Damascus was ransacked after appearing to have been abandoned, with footage showing broken windows and documents scattered across.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Iranian Embassy in Damascus was stormed after militants took control of Damascus | Image: X

Damascus: The Iranian Embassy in Damascus was ransacked after appearing to have been abandoned, with footage showing broken windows and documents scattered across the entryway.

The attack came amid rebels took control of Syrian Capital, although there was no immediate comment from Iran, which had long been one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's staunchest supporters.

Videos circulated online on Sunday showed militants removing a poster of martyred Iranian commander General Qassem Soleimani and Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah from the embassy’s exterior.

The raid occurred after armed militants, backed by the US, Israel, and Turkey, seized Damascus, declaring the fall of the Assad government.

Assad, who ruled Syria for over 24 years, is reported to have fled Damascus by plane to an unknown location. 

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali stated on Sunday that the country should hold free elections to let the people choose their leadership.

On November 27, militants launched a surprise two-pronged attack on Aleppo and the Idlib countryside. 

They quickly captured several Syrian cities, including Hama, Homs, Dara’a, and Suwayda, before advancing into Damascus.

Iran was the first to support Syria following the 2011 outbreak of foreign-backed violence. In 2017, Syrian forces, with backing from Iran and Russia, achieved a significant victory over the Daesh terrorist group. However, much of northern Syria remained under militant control and foreign occupation.

Updated 16:46 IST, December 8th 2024

