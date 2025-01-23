'Musk Being Falsely Smeared': Benjamin Netanyahu Amid 'Nazi Salute' Row

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come out in strong defense of Elon Musk, the tech mogul and CEO of X, amid accusations of Musk being falsely smeared. In a recent tweet, Netanyahu highlighted Musk's solidarity with Israel, particularly referencing Musk's visit to the country shortly after the devastating Hamas attack on October 7, 2024, which Netanyahu described as the "worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust."

"Musk is being falsely smeared," Netanyahu stated in his tweet, emphasizing that Elon Musk has been a staunch supporter of Israel's right to defend itself against threats from terrorist groups like Hamas. "He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state," Netanyahu added, expressing his gratitude towards Musk for his stance.

Here is quick look at the context

This defense comes at a time when Musk has been embroiled in controversy, with some media outlets and public figures accusing him of promoting fascist ideologies due to his political affiliations and gestures that have been misinterpreted by critics. Notably, Musk's gesture during Donald Trump 's inauguration in 2025, which was interpreted by some as a Nazi salute, sparked significant debate over fascist symbolism. Netanyahu's support indicates that many Jewish people don't think Musk's gesture was a Nazi salute.

Netanyahu's tweet not only serves as a thank you to Musk but also as a rebuttal to the criticisms against him, positioning Musk as a friend of Israel in times of crisis. The Israeli Prime Minister's endorsement might help to mitigate some of the negative publicity Musk has received.