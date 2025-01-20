JD Vance Succeeds Kamala Harris as Vice President of the United States

Washington: JD Vance succeeded Kamala Harris as 50th Vice President of the United States, taking the oath of office administered by Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Vance’s wife, Usha, and their three young children stood by his side during the oath-taking ceremony.

Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh administered the oath of office to JD Vance, who, at 40 years old, became the third youngest Vice President in US history.

Following Vance’s swearing-in, Donald Trump took the oath as the 47th President of the United States, marking the start of his second term.

Ahead of the ceremony, tenor Christopher Macchio performed “Oh, America” in the Capitol Rotunda, setting the tone for the inauguration events.