  • Kazan Airport Briefly Shuts Down After '9/11-Style' Ukrainian Drone Attack

Published 13:45 IST, December 21st 2024

Kazan Airport Briefly Shuts Down After '9/11-Style' Ukrainian Drone Attack

Kazan airport has temporarily halted flight arrivals and departures.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Kazan Airport Briefly Shuts Down After '9/11-Style' Ukrainian Drone Attack | Image: X

Kazan: The Kazan International Airport in Russia temporarily halted its operations following a Ukrainian drone attack on the city on Friday, according to media reports.

The airport has temporarily halted flight arrivals and departures.

As per media reports, Kyiv's attack targeted three residential building in Kazan city, with many feared injured. This could be seen as a major escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict which is a few weeks shy of its fourth year.

The reports suggest that restrictions have also been imposed at Izhevsk airport as a precautionary measure.

Reports further claim that the drone attack targeted multiple residential areas in the city which is located approximately 800 kilometre east of Moscow. According to the mayor’s office in Kazan fire broke out in multiple houses in Sovetsky, Kirovsky and Privolzhsky.

9/11-Style Attack in Kazan

The visuals of the horrific attack have surfaced. The attack was carried in a style similar to 9/11-style attack. Meanwhile, rescue operations were underway and the extent of damage was yet to be ascertained. 

Kazan Drone Attack: Ukraine Target 3 Residential Buildings in Russia

A series of eight drone attacks were witnessed by Russia as Ukraine targeted high-rise buildings in Kazan. The strikes that hit multiple high-rise buildings happened in quick succession; three residential buildings have also been hit. The government of Russia has held Ukraine responsible for this 9/11-style attack and has launched emergency rescue operations; residents and occupants of the buildings under attack are being evacuated.

Updated 15:04 IST, December 21st 2024

