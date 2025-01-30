Potomac Plane Crash: No Survivors Left, 27 Bodies Recovered

In a heart-wrenching incident last night, all aboard American Eagle Flight 5342 are feared dead after the plane collided mid-air with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport. The regional jet, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, was en route from Wichita, Kansas, when the disaster struck. The three people onboard the helicopter are also feared to be dead.

D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly has said that “At this point, we don’t believe there are survivors from this accident, and we have recovered 27 people from this plane and one from the helicopter”.

The collision resulted in both aircraft plummeting into the icy waters of the Potomac River, transforming what was initially a rescue operation into a somber recovery effort. Authorities have so far retrieved dozens of bodies from the river, marking one of the most tragic aviation incidents in recent times.

Here is what you need to know

American Airlines, the parent company of American Eagle, confirmed that the flight was arriving from Wichita. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that the Army Black Hawk involved in the crash was carrying three individuals.

The passenger list of the ill-fated flight included members of the figure skating community. U.S. Figure Skating announced that American figure skaters, coaches, and their families, who had attended a camp in Wichita, were among those on board. In a parallel announcement, Russian state media confirmed the presence of Russian figure skaters and coaches on the flight, highlighting the international dimension of this tragedy.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of this catastrophic event. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and military officials are coordinating efforts to piece together the sequence of events leading to the collision. Preliminary reports suggest challenges in airspace management near one of the nation's busiest airports, though official causes have yet to be confirmed.