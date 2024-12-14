Protesters Celebrate as South Korea's Parliament Passes Impeachment Motion Against President Yoon

Demonstrators outside South Korea's parliament erupted into celebrations on Saturday as a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol was passed.

The protesters cheered and danced in joy after the announcement National Assembly lawmakers had passed the vote 204-85.

It marked a historic rebuke to the president over his short-lived martial law decree.

Kim Ga-young, 24, said she felt the country's democracy was "still alive" as she revelled in the "honor" of sharing in the demonstration.

Kim Su-bong, 48, said he was happy lawmakers had followed the demands of the public.

Yoon’s December 3 imposition of martial law, the first of its kind in more than four decades in South Korea, lasted only six hours, but has caused massive political tumult, halted diplomatic activities and rattled financial markets.

The president was forced to lift his decree after parliament unanimously voted to overturn it.

After declaring martial law, Yoon sent hundreds of troops and police officers to the parliament to try to impede its vote on the decree, before they withdrew after the parliament rejected it.

Saturday marked the second National Assembly vote on his impeachment.

Last week, he survived after most ruling party lawmakers boycotted the floor vote.