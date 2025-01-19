‘That’s Cute Right?’: Jill Biden Enjoys Special Zoo Tour With Hunter Biden’s Son On Final FLOTUS Trip

New Delhi, India: As the nation prepared for the official transition of power, outgoing First Lady Jill Biden made the most of her final hours in the White House by enjoying a private tour of the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

The tour, featured Jill alongside her grandson, Beau Biden, as they spent time with the zoo's newly arrived pandas.

In the video, Jill is seen interacting with the zoo's staff and marveling at the pandas, with her grandson Beau showing his own excitement. "Let's see if he'll turn and look at us," Jill says, before exclaiming, "Oh yeah. Awww.”

Beau, wearing a quilted jean jacket with a U.S. flag patch, is heard describing the pandas as "cute.”

The edited clip, which features the White House logo, is titled “First Lady Meets New Pandas.”

The pandas, Bao Li and Qing Bao, are part of a long-running tradition of "panda diplomacy" between the U.S. and China.

The pair arrived at the Smithsonian Zoo in May as part of a 10-year agreement, with the zoo contributing $1 million to panda conservation efforts in China.

Jill Biden, who has long been an advocate for wildlife conservation, played a role in bringing the pandas to Washington, D.C., and was seen wearing a panda-themed costume during Halloween.

"That's cute right?" she says in the video, as the guide introduces her to the two giant pandas.

The video comes as Jill Biden faces reports of tensions within the Democratic Party, including claims of frustration over the party's pressure on her husband, President Joe Biden, to abandon his reelection bid.