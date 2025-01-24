'Those Who Enter US Illegally Will...': Trump 'Sends Strong Message to World'

Washington: The White House announced on Friday that deportation of illegal immigrants from the United States is underway, releasing photos of individuals boarding a military aircraft.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the development in a post on X, stressing President Donald Trump’s firm stance on illegal immigration.

“Deportation flights have begun,” Leavitt stated. “President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences.”

President Donald Trump has initiated a major crackdown on "illegal immigrant criminals," resulting in the arrest of at least 538 individuals and the deportation of hundreds in a sweeping operation.

Leavitt shared details on X, stating, “The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors.”

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency corroborated the arrests, revealing that 373 detainers (criminal non-citizens) had been lodged in jail.

On Thursday, hundreds of migrants across the country were arrested, with several deported on military aircraft.