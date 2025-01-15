Search icon
  • Trump Announces Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal, Hostages to Be Released Soon

Published 23:03 IST, January 15th 2025

Trump Announces Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal, Hostages to Be Released Soon

Trump shared the news on his Truth Social platform, posting: "WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!"

Reported by: Digital Desk
US President-elect Donald Trump | Image: AP

In a significant development, US President-elect Donald Trump announced on January 15 that Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire deal, with the hostages held in Gaza set to be released shortly.

Trump shared the news on his Truth Social platform, posting: "WE HAVE A DEAL FOR THE HOSTAGES IN THE MIDDLE EAST. THEY WILL BE RELEASED SHORTLY. THANK YOU!"

Trump added that “This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies. I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones.”

“With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven. We will continue promoting PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!,” Trump wrote. 

The US President-elect ended his post by writing “We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!”

Here is what you need to know

According to a senior Arab diplomat familiar with the ongoing negotiations, cited in an Axios report, a joint statement confirming the deal will be issued by the US, Qatar, and Egypt. These three nations have played pivotal roles as mediators in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The release of hostages is a crucial part of the deal. Currently, about 98 hostages, including seven Americans, are believed to be held in Gaza. Israeli intelligence reports suggest that approximately half of the hostages, including three Americans, are still alive.

The announcement of the ceasefire comes after weeks of intense negotiations and heightened tensions in the region. More than 46,500 Palestinians have been killed since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.

Trump, who is set to be inaugurated in one week, had previously warned Hamas that there would be “hell to pay in the Middle East” if the hostages were not released before his inauguration. Mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and the US have been working tirelessly in Doha to finalize the deal over the past several days.

This breakthrough in the negotiations is expected to pave the way for the eventual release of the hostages and a ceasefire agreement that could bring much-needed peace to the region.

Updated 23:08 IST, January 15th 2025

Donald Trump

