Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Trump, Diet Coke, And Musk: Coca-Cola CEO’s Inauguration Gift Sparks Buzz

Published 17:33 IST, January 15th 2025

Trump, Diet Coke, And Musk: Coca-Cola CEO’s Inauguration Gift Sparks Buzz

Coca-Cola has recently honoured US President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration with a Presidential Commemorative Diet Coke bottle.

Reported by: Digital Desk
US President-elect Donald Trump with Coca-Cola CEO Jamesh Quincey | Image: X@margomartin

Washington: Coca-Cola has recently honoured US President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration with a Presidential Commemorative Diet Coke bottle.

Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey on Tuesday night presented the unique bottle which has a special feature label that reads, “The Inauguration of the President of the United States," with Trump's name and inauguration date, “January 20, 2025,”

“Tonight, President Trump received the first-ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey,” Deputy Director of Communications, Margo Marin, posted on X. 

The commemorative bottle came in a special red box with a note highlighting Coca-Cola's $55 billion contribution to the US economy and its support of 8,60,000 jobs.

Elon Musk Reacts 

“The inventor of Diet Coke is a genius,” SpaceX founder and Trump’s close aide Elon Musk said in a post on X while reacting to the shared image of Trump and the Coca-Cola Chairman. 

Trump’s Inauguration on Jan 20

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States will take place on January 20. 
 

Updated 17:33 IST, January 15th 2025

Recommended

Rohit Sharma Anticipated To Visit PAK? PCB Expect Skipper's Presence
SportFit
Tollywood's Old Guards Claim Sankranti Holiday, Game Changer Struggles
Entertainment News
BREAKING: Case Against BJP's Parvesh Verma For Distributing Shoes
India News
SC Bars ECI From Announcing Bihar Legislative Council Bypoll Result
India News
play-icon
02:00
PM Modi's speech at inauguration of Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple
Videos
PM Modi Inaugurates ISKCON Temple In Navi Mumbai | LIVE
India News
Bengaluru Man Finds Live Worm in Salad Ordered via Zomato
India News
Shankar Raises Director's Cut Issue With Game Changer: Good Scenes...
Entertainment News
BTS' J Hope Announces 1st Solo World Tour; Know Countries, Tickets Sale
Entertainment News
Indian Army Day: Plans To Celebrate Armed Forces In Smaller Cities
Lifestyle News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: