US Congress Certifies Donald Trump As 47th President Of The United States

Washington: The US Congress on Monday formally certified Donald Trump’s election as the 47th president of the United States. Notably, this comes exactly four years after the violent Capitol riot that tried to block the certification of his 2020 loss. President-elect Donald Trump is set to resume office for the second term on January 20. He defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 US Presidential elections and managed to register a sweeping victory in November polls.

Trump won the 2024 election with 312 electoral votes, surpassing the 270 votes needed to secure the presidency. The certification process on Monday proceeded without any signs of the violence that marred the Capitol in 2021, though security was heightened. Law enforcement agencies, including those from New York and Baltimore, were called in to ensure a safe certification process.

The certification took place amid a winter storm and snowfall in Washington, as US House Speaker Mike Johnson urged lawmakers to stay in the capital for the vote. Despite the harsh weather, the session moved forward without major interruptions.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the 2024 election to Trump, presided over the certification. In a post on X ahead of the vote, Harris promised to uphold the "sacred obligation" of overseeing the proceedings.

Trump took to Truth Social ahead of the certification, accusing President Biden of making the transition process difficult, while vowing to undo executive orders like those related to the Green New Deal once he takes office.