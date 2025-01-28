'Wake Up Call For US': Trump Sounds Alarm Over China's DeepSeek AI Chatbot

Florida: US President Donald Trump, during a speech in Florida on Monday, warned about China's advancements in artificial intelligence as Chinese tech firm DeepSeek’s AI app became the most downloaded free app on Apple’s iPhone store.

"The release of DeepSeek, AI from a Chinese company, should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said.

Global Tech Stocks Slide

Trump’s remarks came as technology shares globally fell on Monday. Investors expressed concerns that DeepSeek's rise could challenge US-based AI companies, particularly due to its low-cost model and efficient use of resources.

Despite warning of the competition, Trump remained optimistic about US innovation. He pointed out that China’s low-cost AI methods could benefit the global industry, including the US.

"I've been reading about China, and some companies there are coming up with faster, less expensive AI methods, and that's good. You won’t have to spend as much money," Trump said.

He added, "Chinese leaders have told me the United States has the most brilliant scientists in the world. If they can develop cheaper technology, our companies can too. We're always first when it comes to ideas."