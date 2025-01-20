Welcome Home! Freed 3 Women Israeli Hostages' Emotional Reunion With Family After 471 Days From Gaza | VIDEO

Washington: Palestine terrorist group Hamas on weekend released three Israeli hostages after 471 days following its ongoing conflict with Israel. In a video posted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's office, Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari can be seen having emotional meetings with families.

"Welcome home! Video of the emotional meetings between Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher with their families at Sheba Medical Center," the video caption said.

Who are Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher, and Emily Damari?

Romi Gonen is a 24-year-old Romi Gonen, a passionate dancer who studied the artform for 12 years, was held hostage by the Hamas terrorists when she had travelled to the Negev Desert from Northern Israel to attend the Nova Music Festival. In the first few days of the war, Hamas launched an attack on the music festival, killing over 300 people and holding several others captive.

Romi Gonen was ambushed by the Hamas militants when she was trying to escape the horror; her last call with her mother Meirav ended abruptly amid gunshots and screams in Arabic. Romi Gonen's mother also addressed the UNHRC seeking international assistance in release of hostages from Hamas.

Who is Doron Steinbrecher?

Doron Steinbrecher, a 31-year-old veterinary nurse was a resident of the Israeli village Kibbutz Kfar Aza near the north-western border of Gaza; this village was a major Hamas target during their war with Israel. As the attacks began, as per the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Doron Steinbrecher hid under her bed and informed her family and friends about the same via WhatsApp messages.

In her final audio message, Doron Steinbrecher was heard screaming, ‘They’ve caught me.' Her family had no idea about her whereabouts and if she was alive or not for four months; in May last year, her sister Yamit Ashkenazi wrote a letter, calling her ‘sunshine’ and hoping she could feel the energy.

Who is Emily Damari?

A British-Israeli national, 28-year-old Emily Damari, is the third hostage to be released by Hamas as part of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Like Doron Steinbrecher, Emily Damari was also a resident of Kibbutz Kfar Aza and was first shot in the hand and then taken into Gaza; her dog was also killed during the assault.