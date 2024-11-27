Search icon
Published 07:02 IST, November 27th 2024

What Biden Said While Announcing Key Terms of Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire After 14 Months of Fighting

As part of the deal, Israel will gradually withdraw its troops from Lebanon within the next 60 days.

Reported by: Digital Desk
US President Joe Biden with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu | Image: AP/File

Washington: A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect early Wednesday, as announced by US President Joe Biden . The truce started at 4 am local time, but the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have cautioned residents of southern Lebanon against returning home yet, citing safety concerns. The war has caused massive destruction, claiming many lives and displacing thousands of people in the region.

Speaking from the White House on Tuesday, shortly after Israel’s Security Cabinet approved the agreement, Biden said, “I’m pleased to announce that their governments have accepted the United States’ proposal to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. I want to thank President Macron of France for his partnership in reaching this moment.”  

Gradual Withdrawal of Israeli Troops  

As part of the deal, Israel will gradually withdraw its troops from Lebanon within the next 60 days. Lebanese forces, including the Army and State Security Forces, will take control of the southern regions, ensuring Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in the area is not rebuilt. “Over the next 60 days, civilians on both sides will be able to safely return to their communities and rebuild their lives,” Biden said.  

The agreement follows intense diplomatic efforts, with Biden directly engaging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati. “This ceasefire is designed to bring lasting peace and security to both nations,” Biden noted.  

Netanyahu, in his presentation to Israel’s Security Cabinet, described the accord as a decisive step towards ending the violence ignited by the Gaza conflict. He emphasised that preventing future threats from Hezbollah and other militant groups remains a priority.  

Addressing Long-Term Security  

Biden highlighted the need for a broader strategy to ensure enduring peace in the region. “Lasting security for the people of Israel and Lebanon cannot be achieved solely on the battlefield. Israel must turn tactical gains against Iran and its proxies into a coherent strategy for long-term safety and regional prosperity,” he said.  

The announcement marks a hopeful turning point in a conflict described by Biden as “the deadliest in decades,” with both nations now poised to focus on rebuilding and fostering stability in the region.

(With Inputs from PTI) 

Updated 10:41 IST, November 27th 2024

Joe Biden Benjamin Netanyahu

