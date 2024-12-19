What PM Modi and King Charles Discussed Amid Speculation on India Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with King Charles III of the United Kingdom today, discussing ways to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations and exchanging views on various global and bilateral issues.

In a tweet, PM Modi shared highlights of the conversation, stating, “It was a pleasure to speak with HM King Charles III today. Reaffirmed commitment to bolster India-UK ties. Exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including the Commonwealth, climate action and sustainability. Wished him good health and wellbeing.”

Strengthening Bonds

According to a press release from the Government of India, PM Modi and King Charles discussed the deep historical ties between India and the UK. Both leaders expressed their commitment to further enhancing their partnership in key areas.

The leaders also exchanged thoughts on the Commonwealth of Nations, particularly the outcomes of the recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting held in Samoa.

Focus on Climate Action

Climate action and sustainability were significant points of discussion. The Prime Minister commended King Charles for his long-standing advocacy on these issues.

Festive Greetings Exchanged

As the year draws to a close, PM Modi and King Charles exchanged warm greetings for the festive season, including Christmas and the New Year. PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes for the King’s good health and wellbeing.

A Strengthened Partnership