Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • World News /
  • What PM Modi and King Charles Discussed Amid Speculation on India Visit

Published 18:48 IST, December 19th 2024

What PM Modi and King Charles Discussed Amid Speculation on India Visit

Climate action and sustainability were significant points of discussion. The Prime Minister commended King Charles for his long-standing advocacy on these issue

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi and Britain's King Charles III | Image: X/File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with King Charles III of the United Kingdom today, discussing ways to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations and exchanging views on various global and bilateral issues.

In a tweet, PM Modi shared highlights of the conversation, stating, “It was a pleasure to speak with HM King Charles III today. Reaffirmed commitment to bolster India-UK ties. Exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including the Commonwealth, climate action and sustainability. Wished him good health and wellbeing.”

Strengthening Bonds

According to a press release from the Government of India, PM Modi and King Charles discussed the deep historical ties between India and the UK. Both leaders expressed their commitment to further enhancing their partnership in key areas.

The leaders also exchanged thoughts on the Commonwealth of Nations, particularly the outcomes of the recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting held in Samoa.

Focus on Climate Action

Climate action and sustainability were significant points of discussion. The Prime Minister commended King Charles for his long-standing advocacy on these issues. 

Festive Greetings Exchanged

As the year draws to a close, PM Modi and King Charles exchanged warm greetings for the festive season, including Christmas and the New Year. PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes for the King’s good health and wellbeing.

A Strengthened Partnership

The conversation reflects the shared vision of both nations to collaborate on global challenges while deepening their bilateral relationship. The emphasis on sustainability and Commonwealth unity underscores their commitment to addressing pressing global issues together. The conversation with Prime Minister comes on the heels of reports that King Charles is planning a trip to India

Updated 18:48 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.