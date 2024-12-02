What 'Rattled' Trudeau told Trump at Mar-a-Lago Amid Massive Tariff Threat

Mar-a-Lago: During a dinner meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau clarified that comparing the Canada-US border to the US-Mexico border on issues like drug and migrant flows is unfair, Canada’s ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, said on Sunday.

Trudeau’s Friday dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago aimed to defuse tensions following Trump’s threat to impose 25% tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican imports. Hillman, who attended the meeting, described it as a critical moment in addressing potential trade strains.

During the dinner, Trudeau highlighted the differences between Canada’s border with the US and the Mexico-US border. "The message that our border is so vastly different than the Mexican border was really understood," Hillman said.

Trump had announced last Monday his intention to impose the tariffs as part of his first executive orders unless Canada and Mexico tackled the alleged flow of drugs and migrants across their borders. Trudeau reportedly requested the meeting during a phone call earlier that week and Trump invited him to dinner on Friday.

Hillman emphasized that Trudeau’s in-person diplomacy made significant strides in protecting Canada’s trade relationship with the US, particularly given the longstanding ties between the two nations.

Trump described his meeting with Trudeau as ‘very productive,’ highlighting discussions on border-related concerns, trade, energy, and the Arctic.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned of severe consequences for both nations if Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico are implemented.