Mahindra At The Auto Expo 2020: Pioneering Innovations 

Automotion

One of India's most trusted automobile brands, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited has launched a plethora of eco-friendly e-mobiles:

Written By Debolina Datta | Mumbai | Updated On:

The biggest motor extravaganza in Asia, the Auto Expo 2020 hosted a plethora of launches and unveilings of concept vehicles and innovations, that were just an idea. Staying true to the brand’s motto, Mahindra, driven with a purpose launched automobiles that are futuristic game changers. The cars come with a promise of sustainability and safety.  

Mahindra remained on top of the game even in the sector of the electronic vehicles, which are not just eco-friendly but also head-turners in terms of style and comfort. The brand has come up with the electric version of the XUV-300 which has received 5 stars for its safety features. The E-KUV 100 has also won many hearts as the most affordable EV. Mahindra continues to be a pioneer is manufacturing the best mobility solutions. 

Watch to know more about the amazing automotive launched by one of the most trusted auto-brand in India 

Published:
