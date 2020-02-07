Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki To Unveil Much Awaited Jimny On Feb 8

As the 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020 kickstarted earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki is all set to showcase the much-awaited Jimny on February 8 at the event. However, the company has clarified that they have no immediate plan of launching the three-door SUV in India. The carmaker only wants to gauge the market impression about the car and ascertain the price bracket in which it should launch in India in future.

Unleash your spirit of adventure & get ready to explore! With the Suzuki Jimny's true toughness to overcome muddy pits, manoeuvre through dense woods, conquer massive rocks, & driving through the deserts, you can truly say that there's nobody but Jimny!#Suzuki #Jimny #WayOfLife pic.twitter.com/OVOFKXo2qj — Suzuki Cars UAE (@SuzukiCarsUAE) February 6, 2020

READ: Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra Driving Innovation With A Purpose

Suzuki Jimny is one of the most talked-about vehicles and the iconic SUV showcases a very brawny and rugged look. The car is a front fascia sport a four-slat grille with vertical openings. The car also is flanked by round headlamps and independent indicators. At the rear end, it has a simple combination of lamps and the angled bumper edges enhance clearance at the wheels for off-roading purposes.

However, the car does not get an extravagant cabin and it is simple yet loaded with all the bells and whistles one would expect an off-roader to have. The notable features of the car include the multifunction steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system and automatic AC. The rear seats are also completely foldable and there are plenty of utility pockets to keep items.

READ: Mahindra At The Auto Expo 2020: Pioneering Innovations

In the international market, the car reportedly has K15B, 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 102hp and 130nm of peak torque. The motor is reportedly also paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, with an option for the 4-speed automatic transmission. Jimny is further 3,645 mm long, 1,645 mm wide, 1,720 mm high and also has a wheelbase measuring 2.250 mm.

New Ignis facelift unveiled

Maruti Suzuki has already unveiled the new Ignis facelift which is likely to launch by March 2020. According to media reports, the new Ignis comes with a new front bumper, grille and a fog lamp housing. It is also powered by the same 1.2-litre BS6 petrol engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox and 5-speed automatic as well. Ignis' engine is tuned to an output of 83PS and 113Nm. However, the new Ignis will have a different front grille, that many people feel is inspired by the Maruti Suzuki's S-Presso. The new Ignis apparently doesn't get any new upgrade to the side and rear of the car.

READ: Auto Expo 2020 | The Motor Extravaganza

READ: Auto Expo 2020: Great Wall Motor Unveils Brand New Haval F5 In India