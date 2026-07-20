Delhi Government Approves ‘Parivartan’ Scheme To Replace Old Commercial Vehicles With BS-VI Vehicles

The Delhi Government has approved the proposal to implement and support the Central Government's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' 'Parivartan' scheme (Program for Accelerated Renewal and Incentivisation of Vehicle Assets for Reducing Transport Air Pollution and Network Emission) in Delhi.

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this scheme has been launched to replace old, polluting trucks and buses with BS-VI vehicles, those meeting even stricter emission standards, or electric vehicles, thereby reducing air pollution and emissions caused by transport, according to a release from CMO.

This approval was granted during a recent Delhi Government cabinet meeting. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the scheme is a significant step towards replacing old, high-polluting trucks and buses in Delhi-NCR with vehicles that comply with BS-VI or even stricter emission standards, or with electric vehicles. This initiative will strengthen the clean transport system in the capital and help reduce air pollution while facilitating the modernisation of commercial vehicles.

Attractive Incentives for BS-IV and Electric Vehicles

It was announced that under the scheme, if a vehicle owner scraps a BS-IV (or older) Light Goods Vehicle (LGV) and purchases a new electric LGV, they will receive a 100% exemption on motor vehicle tax for 10 years and a 100% waiver of registration fees from the Delhi government.

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Additionally, benefits include a 5% interest subsidy (subvention), an 8% discount from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and a one-time benefit equivalent to the value of a fuel voucher. Conversely, if a used electric vehicle is purchased instead of a new one, the beneficiary will receive a 50% exemption on motor vehicle tax for 10 years, a 5% interest subsidy, and a one-time benefit equivalent to the value of a fuel voucher, the release said.

The scheme also covers the replacement of Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) that are BS-IV compliant or older. Scrapping such vehicles to purchase new BS-VI vehicles, those meeting stricter emission standards, or electric goods vehicles will entitle the owner to a 100% motor vehicle tax exemption for 10 years, a 100% registration fee waiver, a 5% interest subsidy, an 8% OEM discount, and a one-time benefit equivalent to the value of a fuel voucher.

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However, if a used BS-VI or electric goods vehicle is purchased instead of a new one, the benefits will include a 50% motor vehicle tax exemption for 10 years, a 5% interest subsidy, and a one-time benefit equivalent to the value of a fuel voucher.

The release noted that CM Rekha Gupta stated that old buses--BS-IV compliant or older--have also been included in this scheme. These buses can only be replaced by BS-VI CNG or electric buses, and they too will be entitled to all the benefits available to goods vehicles. He stated that under the scheme, eligible vehicles slated for scrapping will also receive relief regarding outstanding road tax and fitness penalty liabilities accumulated over more than a year.

Additionally, BS-IV vehicles designated for replacement under this scheme will not be mandatorily required to be scrapped; such vehicles may instead be sold in non-NCAP cities located outside the NCR. Non-NCAP cities refer to those not included in the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) list.

The Chief Minister stated that approximately 2.07 lakh truck and bus owners in Delhi-NCR are expected to benefit from this scheme. This initiative will replace a large number of old, high-polluting commercial vehicles with cleaner, modern ones on the roads, thereby reducing air pollution. He affirmed the Delhi government's firm commitment to promoting clean transportation. With this objective in mind, the scheme mandates that all Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) purchased in Delhi under this initiative must be electric, while only BS-VI CNG or electric (EV) vehicles will be permitted for bus operations, as per the release.