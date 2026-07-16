MG Unveils ADAPT Platform in India, First EV and PHEV Coming by This Financial Year

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled MG ADAPT, a new modular vehicle architecture designed to support multiple electrified powertrains on a single platform. The company has confirmed that the first two vehicles based on the architecture, one electric vehicle and one plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, will debut by FY 2026-27.

Short for Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology, ADAPT supports Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles and Range Extender Electric Vehicles. JSW MG Motor is positioning the architecture as the technological foundation for its next generation of New Energy Vehicles in India.

One Platform, Four Powertrain Technologies

The biggest highlight of MG ADAPT is its ability to accommodate different electrified powertrains within a common modular architecture. This means JSW MG Motor can potentially develop EVs, hybrids, plug-in hybrids and range-extender EVs using the same underlying platform rather than relying on completely separate architectures.

The company says this flexibility can enable faster product development while improving driving range, charging capabilities, efficiency, performance, safety and driving refinement.

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Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

"MG ADAPT marks a defining milestone in our New Energy Vehicle journey and reflects our commitment to bringing globally advanced technologies that are relevant to the evolving needs of Indian customers," Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said.

New Hybrid Technology at the Core

For its hybrid applications, the ADAPT platform integrates a dedicated hybrid engine and battery system alongside a 10-in-1 Intelligent Electric Drive Unit. JSW MG Motor claims the latter is a first for India. The company says the compact unit reduces system complexity while improving overall performance and efficiency.

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The architecture also features what the company claims is the world's first Electromagnetic Dedicated Hybrid Transmission. The transmission is designed to deliver smoother power delivery and quicker responses while improving driving refinement.

An Intelligent Energy Management System manages the interaction between the combustion engine, battery and electric motor.

Four Automatic Driving Modes

Vehicles based on the platform can automatically switch between four operating modes depending on driving conditions.

Pure Electric Drive relies on electric power for quieter urban driving, while Series Hybrid Drive uses the combustion engine to generate electricity as the motor continues to power the wheels.

Parallel Hybrid Drive uses the engine and electric motor together when additional performance is required. Engine Direct Drive, meanwhile, is intended to improve efficiency during highway cruising.

The system automatically analyses driving conditions to determine the appropriate operating strategy.

ADAPT Also Supports Range-Extender EVs

The platform's support for Range Extender Electric Vehicle technology could also open the door for a new category of MG vehicles in India.

In an REEV, the electric motor remains responsible for driving the wheels. A petrol engine functions solely as a generator, producing electricity to recharge the battery when required. The configuration aims to retain the driving characteristics of an EV while addressing range concerns associated with battery-only electric vehicles.

Unlike a conventional hybrid, the combustion engine in an REEV does not directly drive the wheels.

First ADAPT Cars Coming by FY27