Volkswagen Launches Tayron Life at ₹41.99 Lakh, Brings More Affordable 5-Seater Premium SUV to India

Volkswagen India has expanded its premium SUV portfolio with the launch of the Tayron Life, a new five-seater SUV priced at ₹41.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned below the Tayron R-Line, the new variant is aimed at buyers looking for a spacious, feature-rich SUV with German engineering at a more accessible price point.

The Tayron Life is Volkswagen India's second locally assembled model introduced this year and comes equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and the brand's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive technology.

Designed Around Space and Comfort

The Tayron Life measures 4,792mm in length and rides on a 2,789mm wheelbase. One of its biggest highlights is practicality, offering an 885-litre boot that can be expanded to 2,090 litres with the rear seats folded.

Inside, the SUV gets heated and ventilated ergoActive front seats with massage functionality, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, powered tailgate, sliding second-row seats and six drive modes, including Off-road and Snow.

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Technology-Loaded Cabin

Volkswagen has equipped the Tayron Life with a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen paired with an eight-speaker audio system. Other features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging for two smartphones, a digital voice assistant, paddle shifters, powered and heated ORVMs with memory function, and multiple USB ports for front and rear passengers.

Safety Gets a Big Boost

Safety is another area where the Tayron Life aims to stand out. The SUV comes with nine airbags and Level 2 ADAS comprising 14 driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind spot detection, rear traffic alert, exit warning and driver drowsiness monitoring.

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Other safety features include Electronic Stability Control, Hill Descent Control, Hill Start Assist, tyre pressure monitoring and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

2.0 TSI Engine With 4MOTION AWD

Powering the Tayron Life is a 2.0-litre TSI EVO petrol engine producing 204PS and 320Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox and Volkswagen's 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system.

The SUV also gets an independent suspension setup with McPherson struts at the front and a multi-link suspension at the rear for improved ride comfort and handling.

Available in Seven Colours