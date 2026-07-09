Xiaomi Unveils SkyNomad SUV Series, Bets Big on AI-Powered 'Living Space' Inside Cars

Xiaomi has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the unveiling of the SkyNomad series, an all-new SUV lineup that shifts the focus from driving performance to cabin experience. Positioned as an "intelligent, reconfigurable, large-space SUV", the SkyNomad series joins the SU7 and YU7 lineups as Xiaomi's third major EV family.

Unlike Xiaomi's existing vehicles, which the company describes as "driver's cars", the new SkyNomad series has been designed around passengers, with an interior that can transform into different layouts depending on how the vehicle is being used.

A Cabin That Changes With You

The biggest highlight of the SkyNomad series is its reconfigurable interior. Built on Xiaomi's new Kunlun Architecture, the SUV features a flat-floor layout and long-track seating system that allow the cabin to switch between multiple configurations. Depending on the situation, the interior can function as a traditional passenger cabin, a cargo space, a pet-friendly layout, a mobile office, a lounge or even a family activity area when the vehicle is parked.

Xiaomi says the platform has been developed specifically to make the vehicle feel more like a living space than a conventional SUV.

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AI at the Core

The company says SkyNomad's flexible cabin is powered by the combination of artificial intelligence, Xiaomi's smart-device ecosystem and its smart manufacturing technologies.

According to Xiaomi Founder and CEO Lei Jun, the goal was to let intelligence shape the way people use the cabin instead of simply making it larger. "Our answer was to let intelligence define the space, to build a living interior that moves with you," Lei Jun said while introducing the new vehicle.

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Designed for Families and Professionals

Xiaomi says the SkyNomad series is aimed at buyers who expect one vehicle to serve multiple purposes.

The SUV has been designed for people who commute during the week, travel with family on weekends and occasionally work from their cars. Rather than targeting separate customer groups, Xiaomi says it sees the same person needing different types of space throughout the day. The company says this changing usage pattern was one of the key reasons behind the development of the new platform.

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