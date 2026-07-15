Kia Syros EV Unveiled in India With Up to 526km Range, Pre-Bookings Open at ₹25,000

Kia India has unveiled the Syros EV, its second mass-market electric vehicle in the country, expanding its electric portfolio with a battery-powered version of the Syros SUV. Pre-bookings for the new electric SUV are now open for Rs 25,000 through Kia dealerships and the company's website.

The Syros EV will be offered with two battery options and promises an ARAI-certified range of up to 526km. Kia is also introducing a lifetime high-voltage battery warranty, an assured buyback programme and Battery-as-a-Service financing as part of the ownership package. The lifetime warranty is applicable for 15 years, subject to terms and conditions.

Two Battery Options With Up to 526km Range

The Kia Syros EV will be available with 42kWh and 51.4kWh battery packs. The smaller battery offers an ARAI-certified MIDC Full range of 443km, while the Extended Range version with the 51.4kWh battery increases that figure to 526km.

The Extended Range model produces up to 171PS and can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 8.1 seconds. The battery is IP67 certified and uses a liquid-cooled thermal management system designed to operate across varying Indian weather conditions.

Advertisement

The Syros EV supports DC fast charging, with Kia claiming the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 39 minutes using a 100kW charger. It also features a 10.8kW onboard AC charger and battery conditioning to optimise battery temperature for faster DC charging.

Other EV-specific features include regenerative braking with paddle shifters and Auto Mode, i-Pedal, Vehicle-to-Load functionality, a battery heating system, Digital Key, Virtual Engine Sound System and a column-mounted Shift-by-Wire system.

Advertisement

K-Charge Offers Access to Over 20,300 Charging Points

The Syros EV is supported by Kia's K-Charge ecosystem, which brings more than 20,300 charging points operated by 23 Charge Point Operators onto the MyKia app. Users can locate charging stations, plan routes and make payments through a single wallet.

Display and Connected Features

Inside, the Syros EV features a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display Panel comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system and a 5-inch climate control interface. It also offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, over-the-air software updates, Kia Connect 2.0 with more than 95 connected features and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Other equipment includes front and rear ventilated seats, a four-way powered driver's seat, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, a dual-camera dashcam, wireless smartphone charging and a 100W USB-C charging port. Kia has also added a 16-litre front storage compartment.

Level 2 ADAS and Six Airbags

The Kia Syros EV comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS offering 16 autonomous functions. These include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist and Driver Attention Warning.

The electric SUV also gets a 360-degree camera, Blind View Monitor and Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist for reversing.

Kia is offering 25 safety features as standard, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill-start Assist Control, a tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages.

Seven Variants Planned

The Syros EV will be available in seven variants across its two battery configurations. The 42kWh version will be offered in HTK, HTK+ and HTX trims, while the 51.4kWh Extended Range version will be available in HTK+ ER, HTX ER, HTX+ ER and X-Line ER variants.

Buyers will be able to choose from nine exterior colour options, including Glacier White Pearl, Frost Blue, Gravity Grey, Pewter Olive, Magma Red and Aurora Black Pearl.