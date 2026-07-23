Kia Syros EV Launched in India at ₹13.49 Lakh With Up to 526km Range

Kia India has launched the Syros EV, its second made-in-India mass-market electric vehicle, at a starting price of ₹13.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Based on the Syros SUV, the new electric model is available with two battery options and offers an ARAI-certified range of up to 526km.

Kia is also attempting to address some of the biggest concerns associated with EV ownership through an assured buyback programme, Battery-as-a-Service and a high-voltage battery warranty lasting 15 years with unlimited kilometres for the first owner.

Kia Syros EV Price in India

The Kia Syros EV is available in seven variants across its two battery options.

The 42kWh lineup starts with the HTK at ₹13.49 lakh, followed by the HTK+ at ₹14.99 lakh and HTX at ₹15.99 lakh.

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The 51.4kWh Extended Range lineup starts with the HTK+ ER at ₹16.99 lakh. The HTX ER costs ₹17.99 lakh, while the HTX+ ER is priced at ₹19.49 lakh. The top-end X-Line ER costs ₹19.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Up to 526km Range and 171PS Power

The 51.4kWh battery version of the Syros EV offers an ARAI-certified MIDC Full range of 526km, while the smaller 42kWh battery delivers a claimed 443km.

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Kia says the Extended Range version is the first vehicle in its segment to cross the 500km mark.

The Syros EV produces up to 171PS of power and can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 8.1 seconds with the larger battery. The IP67-certified NMC battery uses a liquid-cooled thermal management system designed to handle varying climatic conditions.

Using a 100kW DC fast charger, the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 39 minutes. The vehicle also gets a 10.8kW onboard AC charger and battery conditioning to optimise temperature before fast charging.

Other EV-specific features include regenerative braking with paddle shifters, Auto Mode and i-Pedal, Vehicle-to-Load functionality, a Virtual Engine Sound System and a battery heating system.

Battery-as-a-Service Brings Entry Price Down to ₹7.99 Lakh

Kia is also offering the Syros EV under a Battery-as-a-Service programme that separates financing for the vehicle and battery. Under the programme, customers can get the vehicle starting at ₹7.99 lakh and pay a separate battery EMI starting at ₹3.3 per kilometre.

Kia is also offering an introductory assured buyback value of up to 80 percent after three years. The offer is available to customers purchasing the Syros EV within 60 days of its launch. Buyers can choose three- or four-year tenures with different annual mileage options and can retain, return or replace the vehicle at the end of the term.

The high-voltage battery is covered for 15 years with unlimited kilometres for the first owner, excluding commercial vehicles. For the second owner, the battery warranty is eight years or 1,60,000km, whichever comes first.

30-Inch Display and Level 2 ADAS

Inside, the Syros EV features a 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display Panel comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 5-inch climate control interface.

It also gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Kia Connect 2.0 with more than 95 connected features, OTA updates and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Other features include front and rear ventilated seats, a four-way powered driver's seat, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, a dual-camera dashcam and a 100W USB-C charging port.