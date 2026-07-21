Maruti Suzuki to Hike Prices Second Time in Two Months, Cars to Get Costlier by Up to ₹30,000

Maruti Suzuki is set to increase the prices of its vehicles by up to ₹30,000 from August, marking its second portfolio-wide price hike in about two months. India's largest carmaker has attributed the latest increase to sustained cost pressures amid rising input costs.

The price revision will vary depending on the model and variant, meaning not every Maruti Suzuki vehicle will become costlier by the full ₹30,000. The company said persistent inflationary pressures and an adverse cost environment have made it necessary to pass on a portion of the increased costs to customers.

The latest hike comes shortly after Maruti Suzuki announced a similar price increase of up to ₹30,000 across its portfolio from June. At the time, the automaker had offered price protection to certain entry-level models, cushioning some buyers from the impact of the revision.

The renewed conflict in the Middle East has added to the pressure on automakers by disrupting global trade routes and energy markets. The resulting increase in the cost of energy and key raw materials has affected companies across industries, with automakers increasingly passing some of these additional expenses on to consumers.

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Maruti Suzuki is not alone in raising vehicle prices in India. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has also increased prices twice, while Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motor India have announced one price hike each.

The latest revision could make buying a new Maruti Suzuki car more expensive from August, although the exact increase will depend on the model and variant. The company has yet to provide a detailed model-wise breakdown of the revised prices.

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