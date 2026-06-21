Looking to Buy an EV? Here's Every Electric Car in India That Offers a Battery Subscription Plan

Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) is quickly emerging as one of the biggest trends in India's electric vehicle market, helping carmakers reduce the upfront cost of EV ownership by separating the battery from the vehicle price.

Since the battery is typically the most expensive component of an electric car, BaaS schemes allow buyers to purchase the vehicle at a lower initial cost and then pay separately for battery usage through a subscription or per-kilometre plan. The model is designed to make EVs more affordable at a time when price remains one of the biggest barriers to adoption.

Here are the electric cars currently available in India with Battery-as-a-Service options.

MG Comet EV

The MG Comet EV was among the first electric cars in India to popularise the BaaS model. Buyers can purchase the compact city EV at a significantly reduced upfront price and pay separately for battery usage based on their driving requirements.

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The scheme has helped position the Comet EV as one of the most affordable electric cars on sale in the country.

MG Windsor EV

MG Motor also offers its Windsor EV with a battery subscription programme. The model gained attention for dramatically lowering the purchase price by decoupling battery ownership from the vehicle.

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Customers can choose between outright battery ownership or a pay-as-you-drive structure, depending on their usage patterns.

Kia Carens Clavis EV

Kia recently introduced a BaaS financing option for the Carens Clavis EV. Under the programme, the battery and vehicle are financed separately, reducing the initial purchase cost for buyers.

Instead of paying for the battery up front, customers are charged based on usage, making the electric MPV more accessible to families considering a switch from petrol or diesel vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle, the e Vitara, is also available with a battery rental programme. The company charges customers a per-kilometre fee for battery usage, helping bring down the vehicle's entry price.

The move marked a significant shift for India's largest carmaker as it entered the EV segment while addressing concerns around affordability.

Citroen e-C3X

Citroen's recently launched e-C3X is among the latest additions to the growing BaaS club. The company offers the electric crossover with a battery subscription plan that substantially reduces the purchase price.

Under the programme, buyers pay a per-kilometre battery fee while benefiting from a much lower upfront acquisition cost.

Why Carmakers Are Embracing BaaS

The growing popularity of battery subscription plans reflects a broader challenge facing the EV industry: batteries remain expensive. By separating the battery cost from the vehicle, manufacturers can advertise lower starting prices and make EVs more attractive to first-time buyers. For customers who drive relatively short distances, BaaS can also result in lower ownership costs.