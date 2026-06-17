MINI Countryman C Launched in India at ₹47.50 Lakh, Now Locally Manufactured

MINI India has launched the Countryman C at a starting price of ₹47.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the brand's most accessible SUV in the country. The new model will be locally manufactured at the BMW Group's Chennai facility, a move expected to make the premium crossover more competitive in the Indian market.

Bookings for the Countryman C are now open through MINI dealerships across India, with customer deliveries set to begin shortly. The SUV will compete with rivals such as the BMW X1, Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA, and other entry-level luxury SUVs.

Locally Built for India

The biggest highlight of the launch is local assembly. Until now, MINI's offerings in India have largely arrived as imports, but the Countryman C will roll out of BMW Group's Chennai plant, where the company already manufactures several BMW and MINI models for the domestic market.

Turbo-Petrol Engine With Mild-Hybrid Tech

Globally, the Countryman C is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with 48V mild-hybrid technology. The powertrain produces 170hp and 280Nm of torque and is mated to an automatic transmission. The SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in 8.3 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 212km/h.

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The latest-generation Countryman is significantly larger than its predecessor and is based on BMW's UKL2 platform, which it shares with the BMW X1.

Larger, More Premium Cabin

The new Countryman adopts MINI's latest design language with a more upright stance, larger dimensions, and a cleaner interior layout. The cabin is centred around a circular OLED touchscreen that runs MINI Operating System 9 and supports voice commands through the MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant.

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The SUV also gets a minimalist dashboard design, premium materials, and multiple customisation options aimed at buyers looking for a more lifestyle-oriented alternative to traditional luxury SUVs.

MINI's Push Into the Luxury SUV Segment