Planning to Rent Mahindra Thar In Goa? State Government Plans to Curb Rentals for 'High-Risk' Vehicle

The Goa government is planning to tighten regulations on Mahindra Thar rentals, describing the SUV as a "high-risk" vehicle because of its increasing association with reckless driving by tourists. The proposal comes amid concerns that the growing popularity of self-drive Thars has contributed to dangerous driving behaviour on the state's roads.

According to reports, the state is exploring ways to curb the rental of Thars without imposing an outright ban. Officials are expected to discuss the proposal with vehicle rental operators before taking a final decision.

Why Is Goa Targeting the Mahindra Thar?

The move follows a series of incidents involving rental Thars, many of which have gone viral on social media. Authorities believe the SUV's image as an off-road lifestyle vehicle has encouraged some tourists to indulge in rash driving, speeding, dangerous overtaking and beachside stunts.

Officials quoted in the report said the vehicle has become disproportionately associated with traffic violations compared to other rental cars, prompting the government to classify it as a "high-risk" rental vehicle. Importantly, the concern is not about the Mahindra Thar's safety or engineering, but about how some renters have been using the SUV on public roads.

Advertisement

What Could Change?

While the government has not announced specific measures, reports suggest officials are examining options such as tighter eligibility norms for renting Thars, additional documentation requirements or stricter monitoring of rental operators.

The proposal is still under consideration, and no final rules have been notified.

Advertisement

Rental Industry May Be Consulted

The Goa government is expected to hold discussions with self-drive rental operators before implementing any restrictions. Rental companies have increasingly added Mahindra Thars to their fleets due to strong tourist demand, particularly among younger travellers looking for SUVs for beach drives and road trips. Any restrictions could therefore affect both rental businesses and tourists visiting the state.

A Bigger Road Safety Push

The proposed crackdown is part of Goa's broader efforts to improve road safety and curb dangerous driving by visitors. Authorities have stepped up enforcement against speeding, drunk driving and traffic violations in recent months, with social media videos often prompting investigations into reckless behaviour involving rental vehicles.