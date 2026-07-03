Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Automobile News /
  • Renault Launches New Kwid With Simpler Variant Line-Up; Fully Loaded Climber Now Effectively Costs ₹4.99 Lakh

Renault Launches New Kwid With Simpler Variant Line-Up; Fully Loaded Climber Now Effectively Costs ₹4.99 Lakh

The refreshed Renault Kwid is now available across Renault dealerships in India as well as the company's online sales platform.

info desk
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
renault
Renault has updated the Kwid in less than a year since the 10th anniversary edition. | Image: Renault

Renault India has refreshed the Kwid with updated styling, a simplified variant lineup, and a new online purchase benefit aimed at making first-time car ownership more accessible. The biggest highlight is the fully loaded Climber variant, which now carries an effective price of ₹4.99 lakh after an online cash benefit of ₹15,000.

The update comes as Renault looks to strengthen the Kwid's appeal in the entry-level hatchback segment, where it competes with models such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

Two Variants Instead of Many

Renault has simplified the Kwid lineup by reducing it to just two variants:

  1. Evolution
  2. Climber

According to the company, the move is intended to make the buying process easier for first-time customers by offering a clearer choice. The refreshed Kwid also adopts Renault's latest global brand identity with subtle exterior design updates.

Advertisement

Price Starts at ₹4.52 Lakh

The new Renault Kwid is available in both manual and AMT versions. Ex-showroom prices:

VariantManualAMT
Evolution₹4.52 lakh₹4.89 lakh
Climber₹5.14 lakh₹5.60 lakh

Renault is also offering an online cash benefit of ₹15,000 on the Climber variant, bringing its effective transactional price down to ₹4.99 lakh.

Advertisement

Features Remain a Strong Selling Point

The updated Kwid continues to offer several features that Renault says enhance its value proposition, including:

  1. 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  2. Fully digital LED instrument cluster
  3. Rear-view camera with guidelines
  4. 17 standard safety features, including dual airbags and ABS with EBD
  5. 184mm ground clearance
  6. 279-litre boot space
  7. 1.0-litre petrol engine
  8. 5-speed manual and Easy-R AMT gearbox options
  9. Remote keyless entry and power windows

Focused on First-Time Buyers

Renault says more than 4.5 lakh customers have purchased the Kwid in India since its launch in 2015, making it one of the company's most important products in the country.

The refreshed Renault Kwid is now available across Renault dealerships in India as well as the company's online sales platform.

Published By:
 Shubham Verma
Published On:
Also Read

Also Read

Volkswagen May Cut Up to 100,000 Jobs, Shut Four German Plants in Biggest Overhaul Yet

Volkswagen May Cut Up to 100,000 Jobs, Shut Four German Plants in Biggest Overhaul Yet

Automobile News
Delhi EV Policy 2026 Out: No Petrol Two-Wheelers from 2028; Up to ₹1 Lakh Incentive & Tax-Free EVs

Delhi EV Policy 2026 Out: No Petrol Two-Wheelers from 2028; Up to ₹1 Lakh Incentive & Tax-Free EVs

Automobile News
BYD Increases Prices of Select EVs in India by Up to ₹1 Lakh, Introduces New eMAX 7 Variant

BYD Increases Prices of Select EVs in India by Up to ₹1 Lakh, Introduces New eMAX 7 Variant

Automobile News
Ather 450X Gets New Overtones Edition, Faster Charging and New Safety Features

Ather 450X Gets New Overtones Edition, Faster Charging and New Safety Features

Automobile News