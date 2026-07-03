Renault Launches New Kwid With Simpler Variant Line-Up; Fully Loaded Climber Now Effectively Costs ₹4.99 Lakh

Renault India has refreshed the Kwid with updated styling, a simplified variant lineup, and a new online purchase benefit aimed at making first-time car ownership more accessible. The biggest highlight is the fully loaded Climber variant, which now carries an effective price of ₹4.99 lakh after an online cash benefit of ₹15,000.

The update comes as Renault looks to strengthen the Kwid's appeal in the entry-level hatchback segment, where it competes with models such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

Two Variants Instead of Many

Renault has simplified the Kwid lineup by reducing it to just two variants:

Evolution Climber

According to the company, the move is intended to make the buying process easier for first-time customers by offering a clearer choice. The refreshed Kwid also adopts Renault's latest global brand identity with subtle exterior design updates.

Advertisement

Price Starts at ₹4.52 Lakh

The new Renault Kwid is available in both manual and AMT versions. Ex-showroom prices:

Variant Manual AMT Evolution ₹4.52 lakh ₹4.89 lakh Climber ₹5.14 lakh ₹5.60 lakh

Renault is also offering an online cash benefit of ₹15,000 on the Climber variant, bringing its effective transactional price down to ₹4.99 lakh.

Advertisement

Features Remain a Strong Selling Point

The updated Kwid continues to offer several features that Renault says enhance its value proposition, including:

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Fully digital LED instrument cluster Rear-view camera with guidelines 17 standard safety features, including dual airbags and ABS with EBD 184mm ground clearance 279-litre boot space 1.0-litre petrol engine 5-speed manual and Easy-R AMT gearbox options Remote keyless entry and power windows

Focused on First-Time Buyers

Renault says more than 4.5 lakh customers have purchased the Kwid in India since its launch in 2015, making it one of the company's most important products in the country.