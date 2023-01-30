Last Updated:

Economic Survey: India's GDP Expected To Grow At 6.5% In FY 2023-24, CEA Nageswaran

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the last full-fledged Union Budget of the Narendra Modi government before the 2024 general elections on February 1. The budget session of Parliament commenced with President Droupadi Murmu's joint sitting address to the Parliament. FM Sitharaman tabled the Economic survey which projects India's 6-6.8% GDP growth.

21:02 IST, January 31st 2023
India's nominal GDP to be USD 3.5 trillion by end-March: Economic Survey

India has already become the world's fifth largest economy in the 75th year of Independence and will reach the USD 3.5 trillion mark by end-March, said the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

In real terms, the economy is expected to grow at 7 per cent for the year ending March 2023. This follows an 8.7 per cent growth in the previous financial year.
 

20:17 IST, January 31st 2023
Software exports stayed relatively resilient amid pandemic, current geopolitical uncertainties: Economic Survey

Software exports stayed relatively resilient during the pandemic as well as amid current geopolitical uncertainties, the Economic Survey noted on Tuesday but drew attention to a Nasscom review which has indicated that technology spending during FY23 is likely to see a relatively muted growth due to expected global slowdown.

India's massive digital infrastructure played a crucial role in driving technology adoption, with public digital platforms becoming the bedrock of the country's digital advantage, said the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament.
 

20:13 IST, January 31st 2023
Economic Survey presents comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Economic Survey 2022-23 presents a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory, including the global optimism towards the country.

Modi tweeted, "The Economic Survey presents a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory including the global optimism towards our nation, focus on infra, growth in agriculture, industries and emphasis on futuristic sectors."

20:12 IST, January 31st 2023
Amit Shah hails Economic Survey, says PM Modi smoothly navigated economy through 'rocky waters' of Covid pandemic

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the Economic Survey 2023 and said "seasoned captain" Prime Minister Narendra Modi has smoothly navigated the economy through the "rocky waters" of the Covid pandemic. 

19:10 IST, January 31st 2023
MGNREGS work demand back to pre-pandemic level: Economic Survey

The work demand under the MGNREGS hovered around the pre-pandemic level between July to November 2022, the Economic Survey released on Tuesday said, attributing it to the "normalisation of the rural economy" and "swift recovery from Covid-induced slowdown".

According to the Economic Survey, which was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the current financial year, 6.49 crore households demanded employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) till January 24.
 

18:33 IST, January 31st 2023
Substantial rise in fund allocation among reasons behind Railways' fast infra augmentation: Economic Survey

Applauding the Railways' efforts for recovering in both the passenger and freight segments post the Covid pandemic, the Economic Survey for 2022-23 has credited the government for substantial increase in funds that has allowed the national transporter to augment infrastructure at a fast pace.
 

18:07 IST, January 31st 2023
Steady decline in school dropout rate, increase in enrolment: Economic survey

There has been a steady decline in the school dropout rate and increase in enrolment both in school and higher education, the Economic Survey for 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday showed.

The gender parity has also improved in this financial year, the survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stated. 

"The Gross Enrolment Ratios (GER) in the primary-enrolment in Class 1 to 5 as a percentage of the population in age six to 10 years  for girls as well as boys has improved during the financial year (FY)," . 

This improvement has "reversed the declining trends between FY-17 and FY-19", it stated, adding that "the GER in upper-primary (enrolment in class 6 to 8 as a per cent of the population in age 11-13 years), which was stagnant between FY-17 and FY-19, improved in FY-22". 
 

17:44 IST, January 31st 2023
Economic Survey calls for harnessing technology to achieve sustainable development goals

Technology used to ensure delivery of benefits like direct benefit transfer (DBT) to citizens needs to be further harnessed for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs), the Economic Survey 2022-23 said.

The survey tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday stated history suggests that when different aspects of human development like education, skill, employment, health, and rural development are dovetailed with technology, all-round revolutionary innovation resulting in technology-led growth and prosperity follows.
 

17:22 IST, January 31st 2023
Economic Survey suggests govt to follow fiscal prudence as low interest rates benefit all

Amid expectations of tax relief for middle class in the Budget, Economic Survey on Tuesday suggested that the government should follow the path of fiscal prudence as it will benefit all sections of society by keeping interest rates low.

The Survey, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, argued that fiscal discipline will ensure significant fiscal space for policy action in uncertain times.

"As India's economic recovery advances, amidst the continuing global uncertainties and risks, the fiscal glide path illuminates the path for fiscal policy. That will ensure more significant fiscal space for policy action in uncertain times.

"Further, in reality, fiscal discipline translates into a fiscal stimulus for all sections of the economy through lower interest rates," the Economic Survey 2022-23 said.

16:54 IST, January 31st 2023
PLI scheme to make Indian firms globally competitive, attract investment: Economic Survey

Benefits of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for as many as 14 sectors will help make domestic manufacturers globally competitive, attract investment in cutting-edge technology and make India an integral part of the global value chain, the Economic Survey said on Tuesday.

The scheme will benefit the MSME ecosystem in the country, it said.

It informed that as of December 31, 2022, 717 applications have been approved under 14 schemes and over 100 MSMEs are among the PLI beneficiaries in sectors such as bulk drugs, medical devices, telecom, white goods and food processing.

16:38 IST, January 31st 2023
Enhanced domestic coal production to replace imports: Economic Survey

India's coal sector is likely to grow at 6-7 per cent per year to reach production level of 1.5 billion tonne by 2030 and this rise in output is expected to replace imports and increase exports, the Economic Survey said on Tuesday.
 

16:23 IST, January 31st 2023
Gross tax revenues at 65 pc of Budget target at Nov-end; reforms since 2014 reduced tax burden: Survey

The gross tax revenues have touched 65 per cent of the Budget estimates at Rs 17.81 lakh crore during the first eight months of the current fiscal till November, propelled by corporate and personal income tax mop-up, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23 presented in Parliament on Tuesday.

The survey, authored by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, said the 'substantial reforms' in India's taxation ecosystem post-2014 and policy reforms have removed the distortionary incentives from the economy.

Reforms like GST, reduction in corporate taxes, exemption of sovereign wealth funds and pension funds from taxes, and removing Dividend Distribution tax have reduced the tax burden on individuals and businesses.
 

16:07 IST, January 31st 2023
Budget 2023: Top 5 Focus Points, As Articulated By The Chief Economic Advisor

The Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Dr V Anantha Nageswaran addressed a press conference after the Economic Survey 2023 was tabled on Tuesday in the parliament. The Economic Survey document is created by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and developed under the observation of the Chief Economic Advisor.

The documents provided crucial data about the state of the economy and a lot of indicators for the current fiscal year 2022-2023 and the outlook for the next fiscal. The Economic Survey was presented a day before the presentation of the Union Budget. READ THE TOP 5 FOCUS POINTS HERE.

15:39 IST, January 31st 2023
What more can be done to ensure potential GDP growth?

Chief Economic Advisor advised in order to ensure the potential GDP growth of India that it does not stop at 6.5% - 7.0%, even if global growth and export prospects remain moderate. Here is what the Economic Survey recommends:- 

  • Administrative reforms & enforcement of contracts
  • Dismantling LIC- License, Inspection & Compliance
  • Harnessing Nari Shakti
  • Education and Skilling
  • Creating a vibrant MSME Sector 
  • Affordable, reliable and viable power supply
  • Energy security & energy transition
     
15:39 IST, January 31st 2023
Indian economy expected to grow at 6.5% in 2023-24

The Chief Economic Advisor Nageswaran said that the Indian economy is expected to grow at 6.5% in 2023-24, the range is 6.0% - 6.8%.

 

15:33 IST, January 31st 2023
Credit growth picking up across sectors

CEA Nageswaran said that Credit growth is picking up across sectors, credit to MSMEs has grown at 30% since January 2022, NPAs in NBFCs are lower than what it was 15 months ago

15:33 IST, January 31st 2023
 Industry and service grow at a steady pace

CEA said that Private investment in 10 sectors in the first half of 2022-23 is higher than what it was in the first half of 2021-22, noting that industry and services sectors are registering steady growth

15:33 IST, January 31st 2023
India ahead of its targets for renewable energy mix

During his presentation on the Economic Survey 2022-23, the Chief Economic Advisor said that India is well ahead of its targets for renewable energy mix.

15:23 IST, January 31st 2023
CEA on Reforms for Micro & small business

CEA stated that reforms for Micro & small business have yielded results. "Redefinition of MSMEs and ECGLS have enabled the MSME sector to remain in good health, evidence is the GST paid by MSMEs"

15:20 IST, January 31st 2023
Creating more avenues for formal employment

At the Economic Survey briefing, CEA said that the Urban unemployment ratio has come down to 7%, and worker population ratio has picked up to become 45%. As private investment begins to pick in and as the construction sector comes back to life, the employment scenario will become as it did in the 1st decade.

15:20 IST, January 31st 2023
Liberalising norms for Foreign investments

CEA stated that the Liberalized norms for foreign investment have led to a structural shift, it has gone up from 2.2% to 2.6% as a proportion of GDP.

15:15 IST, January 31st 2023
Promoting private sector as a co-partner in development

CEA Nageswaran said, "Tax cuts of 2019 played a big role in enabling the private sector to clean up balance sheets and consider investing, it also paved way for the Production Linked Incentive scheme to be implemented, PLI is ensuring that India creates a global scale in manufacturing for export".

15:12 IST, January 31st 2023
'Outlays becoming outcomes by Govt's intervention': CEA

Chief Economic Advisor shed light on the big tent that accommodates all the quality of life and government intervention.

He said that " Interventions made by the government in strengthening social infrastructure have been substantial, outlays have become outcomes. The government has been spending more for a better quality of life, leading to improved outcomes such as reduced school dropout rate, and better pupil-to-teacher ratio.

He further said, "Wide-ranging efforts have been taken by the government for ensuring quality health, India's COVID-19 vaccination programme has been instrumental in facilitating our economic recovery process as well. Due to government interventions and health insurance programmes, a family which used to spend nearly 2/3rds of health expenditure on its own is now spending only 48%"

15:00 IST, January 31st 2023
Digital Public Infrastructure: Formalisation & Financial Inclusions

Chief Economic Advisor detailed the formalisation and inclusions of the digital public infrastructure.  'Phase 1 reforms in digital public infrastructure have set the stage for new-age reforms which will ensure that hitherto-neglected segments of society such as low-income households and microbusinesses get fair shot at accessing national and international markets,' said CEA 

He added, "India's improved balance sheets and digital infrastructure together will add anywhere between 50 - 100 basis points to India's potential GDP growth, which is what we were missing in the second decade of the millennium".

14:55 IST, January 31st 2023
Augmenting physical infrastructure for better efficiency 

At the briefing of the Economic survey, Chief Economic Advisor said that there has been significant growth in critical physical infrastructure during 2011 - 2020. 'PM Gati Shakti is about reducing info asymmetries and ensuring that govt. projects are executed without time or cost overruns'

14:50 IST, January 31st 2023
Improved quality of expenditure

Chief Economic Advisor said, 'Quality of public expenditure has gone up, govt. has become more transparent with budget deficit numbers, there is increased transparency in public procurement; various such dimensions have led to improved expenditure management'

14:49 IST, January 31st 2023
CEA on simplification of Regulatory Framework 

Chief Economic Advisor said, 'Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code which ensures borrower payment culture, RERA which ensures trust between developers and buyers, decriminalization of offences under the Companies Act and such other initiatives have strengthened a trust-based governance model".

14:48 IST, January 31st 2023
CEA Nageswaran on Pick-up in Private sector investment in Agriculture

'Share of private sector investment in agriculture has reached a high level, facilitated by various government initiatives. The sector is no longer about being a primary sector, it has tremendous export potential as well,' observes Chief Economic Advisor
 

14:45 IST, January 31st 2023
Chief Economic Advisor on effect of reforms

The Economic Survey 2022-23 points out that the story of reforms in the last eight years strikes a parallel to the reforms undertaken during 1998 - 2002. Chief Economic Advisor said that the lagged effect of reforms will show through, the full effect of reforms could not be reflected in data in past years due to successive one-off shocks 

14:42 IST, January 31st 2023
'Govt not just an enabler, but a partner': says Chief Economic Advisor Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor Nageswaran said that the philosophy of economic management revolves around making it easier for people and businesses to pursue their economic activities, leading to enhanced potential for higher growth. It's not just about the government being an enabler, but a partner. 

 

