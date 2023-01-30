Economic Survey: India's GDP Expected To Grow At 6.5% In FY 2023-24, CEA Nageswaran

Quick links:
Image of Nirmala Sitharaman before presenting budget.
India has already become the world's fifth largest economy in the 75th year of Independence and will reach the USD 3.5 trillion mark by end-March, said the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.
In real terms, the economy is expected to grow at 7 per cent for the year ending March 2023. This follows an 8.7 per cent growth in the previous financial year.
Software exports stayed relatively resilient during the pandemic as well as amid current geopolitical uncertainties, the Economic Survey noted on Tuesday but drew attention to a Nasscom review which has indicated that technology spending during FY23 is likely to see a relatively muted growth due to expected global slowdown.
India's massive digital infrastructure played a crucial role in driving technology adoption, with public digital platforms becoming the bedrock of the country's digital advantage, said the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Economic Survey 2022-23 presents a comprehensive analysis of India's growth trajectory, including the global optimism towards the country.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the Economic Survey 2023 and said "seasoned captain" Prime Minister Narendra Modi has smoothly navigated the economy through the "rocky waters" of the Covid pandemic.
The work demand under the MGNREGS hovered around the pre-pandemic level between July to November 2022, the Economic Survey released on Tuesday said, attributing it to the "normalisation of the rural economy" and "swift recovery from Covid-induced slowdown".
According to the Economic Survey, which was tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the current financial year, 6.49 crore households demanded employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) till January 24.
Applauding the Railways' efforts for recovering in both the passenger and freight segments post the Covid pandemic, the Economic Survey for 2022-23 has credited the government for substantial increase in funds that has allowed the national transporter to augment infrastructure at a fast pace.
There has been a steady decline in the school dropout rate and increase in enrolment both in school and higher education, the Economic Survey for 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday showed.
The gender parity has also improved in this financial year, the survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stated.
"The Gross Enrolment Ratios (GER) in the primary-enrolment in Class 1 to 5 as a percentage of the population in age six to 10 years for girls as well as boys has improved during the financial year (FY)," .
This improvement has "reversed the declining trends between FY-17 and FY-19", it stated, adding that "the GER in upper-primary (enrolment in class 6 to 8 as a per cent of the population in age 11-13 years), which was stagnant between FY-17 and FY-19, improved in FY-22".
Technology used to ensure delivery of benefits like direct benefit transfer (DBT) to citizens needs to be further harnessed for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs), the Economic Survey 2022-23 said.
The survey tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday stated history suggests that when different aspects of human development like education, skill, employment, health, and rural development are dovetailed with technology, all-round revolutionary innovation resulting in technology-led growth and prosperity follows.
Amid expectations of tax relief for middle class in the Budget, Economic Survey on Tuesday suggested that the government should follow the path of fiscal prudence as it will benefit all sections of society by keeping interest rates low.
The Survey, authored by a team led by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, argued that fiscal discipline will ensure significant fiscal space for policy action in uncertain times.
"As India's economic recovery advances, amidst the continuing global uncertainties and risks, the fiscal glide path illuminates the path for fiscal policy. That will ensure more significant fiscal space for policy action in uncertain times.
"Further, in reality, fiscal discipline translates into a fiscal stimulus for all sections of the economy through lower interest rates," the Economic Survey 2022-23 said.
Benefits of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for as many as 14 sectors will help make domestic manufacturers globally competitive, attract investment in cutting-edge technology and make India an integral part of the global value chain, the Economic Survey said on Tuesday.
The scheme will benefit the MSME ecosystem in the country, it said.
It informed that as of December 31, 2022, 717 applications have been approved under 14 schemes and over 100 MSMEs are among the PLI beneficiaries in sectors such as bulk drugs, medical devices, telecom, white goods and food processing.
India's coal sector is likely to grow at 6-7 per cent per year to reach production level of 1.5 billion tonne by 2030 and this rise in output is expected to replace imports and increase exports, the Economic Survey said on Tuesday.
The gross tax revenues have touched 65 per cent of the Budget estimates at Rs 17.81 lakh crore during the first eight months of the current fiscal till November, propelled by corporate and personal income tax mop-up, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23 presented in Parliament on Tuesday.
The survey, authored by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, said the 'substantial reforms' in India's taxation ecosystem post-2014 and policy reforms have removed the distortionary incentives from the economy.
Reforms like GST, reduction in corporate taxes, exemption of sovereign wealth funds and pension funds from taxes, and removing Dividend Distribution tax have reduced the tax burden on individuals and businesses.
The Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Dr V Anantha Nageswaran addressed a press conference after the Economic Survey 2023 was tabled on Tuesday in the parliament. The Economic Survey document is created by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and developed under the observation of the Chief Economic Advisor.
The documents provided crucial data about the state of the economy and a lot of indicators for the current fiscal year 2022-2023 and the outlook for the next fiscal. The Economic Survey was presented a day before the presentation of the Union Budget. READ THE TOP 5 FOCUS POINTS HERE.
Chief Economic Advisor advised in order to ensure the potential GDP growth of India that it does not stop at 6.5% - 7.0%, even if global growth and export prospects remain moderate. Here is what the Economic Survey recommends:-
The Chief Economic Advisor Nageswaran said that the Indian economy is expected to grow at 6.5% in 2023-24, the range is 6.0% - 6.8%.
CEA Nageswaran said that Credit growth is picking up across sectors, credit to MSMEs has grown at 30% since January 2022, NPAs in NBFCs are lower than what it was 15 months ago
CEA said that Private investment in 10 sectors in the first half of 2022-23 is higher than what it was in the first half of 2021-22, noting that industry and services sectors are registering steady growth
During his presentation on the Economic Survey 2022-23, the Chief Economic Advisor said that India is well ahead of its targets for renewable energy mix.
CEA stated that reforms for Micro & small business have yielded results. "Redefinition of MSMEs and ECGLS have enabled the MSME sector to remain in good health, evidence is the GST paid by MSMEs"
At the Economic Survey briefing, CEA said that the Urban unemployment ratio has come down to 7%, and worker population ratio has picked up to become 45%. As private investment begins to pick in and as the construction sector comes back to life, the employment scenario will become as it did in the 1st decade.
CEA stated that the Liberalized norms for foreign investment have led to a structural shift, it has gone up from 2.2% to 2.6% as a proportion of GDP.
CEA Nageswaran said, "Tax cuts of 2019 played a big role in enabling the private sector to clean up balance sheets and consider investing, it also paved way for the Production Linked Incentive scheme to be implemented, PLI is ensuring that India creates a global scale in manufacturing for export".
Chief Economic Advisor shed light on the big tent that accommodates all the quality of life and government intervention.
He said that " Interventions made by the government in strengthening social infrastructure have been substantial, outlays have become outcomes. The government has been spending more for a better quality of life, leading to improved outcomes such as reduced school dropout rate, and better pupil-to-teacher ratio.
He further said, "Wide-ranging efforts have been taken by the government for ensuring quality health, India's COVID-19 vaccination programme has been instrumental in facilitating our economic recovery process as well. Due to government interventions and health insurance programmes, a family which used to spend nearly 2/3rds of health expenditure on its own is now spending only 48%"
Chief Economic Advisor detailed the formalisation and inclusions of the digital public infrastructure. 'Phase 1 reforms in digital public infrastructure have set the stage for new-age reforms which will ensure that hitherto-neglected segments of society such as low-income households and microbusinesses get fair shot at accessing national and international markets,' said CEA
He added, "India's improved balance sheets and digital infrastructure together will add anywhere between 50 - 100 basis points to India's potential GDP growth, which is what we were missing in the second decade of the millennium".
At the briefing of the Economic survey, Chief Economic Advisor said that there has been significant growth in critical physical infrastructure during 2011 - 2020. 'PM Gati Shakti is about reducing info asymmetries and ensuring that govt. projects are executed without time or cost overruns'
Chief Economic Advisor said, 'Quality of public expenditure has gone up, govt. has become more transparent with budget deficit numbers, there is increased transparency in public procurement; various such dimensions have led to improved expenditure management'
Chief Economic Advisor said, 'Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code which ensures borrower payment culture, RERA which ensures trust between developers and buyers, decriminalization of offences under the Companies Act and such other initiatives have strengthened a trust-based governance model".
'Share of private sector investment in agriculture has reached a high level, facilitated by various government initiatives. The sector is no longer about being a primary sector, it has tremendous export potential as well,' observes Chief Economic Advisor
The Economic Survey 2022-23 points out that the story of reforms in the last eight years strikes a parallel to the reforms undertaken during 1998 - 2002. Chief Economic Advisor said that the lagged effect of reforms will show through, the full effect of reforms could not be reflected in data in past years due to successive one-off shocks
Chief Economic Advisor Nageswaran said that the philosophy of economic management revolves around making it easier for people and businesses to pursue their economic activities, leading to enhanced potential for higher growth. It's not just about the government being an enabler, but a partner.