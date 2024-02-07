Advertisement

IFE revelation: The national flag carrier airline Air India on January 19 unveiled a colossal library of content for its latest inflight entertainment (IFE) system, poised to offer an immersive entertainment experience to travellers on its long-haul flights.

The full suite of the new IFE content features over 2,200 hours of entertainment content across formats and genres, including 1,000 hours of movies, 600 hours of TV, and 600 hours of audio, for the present-day discerning travellers.

The new IFE will be available on Air India’s A350, newly inducted B777-200LR, and on an incoming new widebody aircraft.

Air India’s legacy widebody fleet, which is scheduled to undergo complete refurbishment of all interiors starting second half of 2024 in a $400 million retrofit programme, will subsequently feature this IFE with expanded content offering.

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director at Air India, said, “As Air India takes flight into a new era with the arrival of our A350 aircraft, so does our guests’ entertainment experience. This complete overhaul in our inflight entertainment offering mirrors the dynamic transformation underway at Air India."

Image credit: Air India

IFE features

From timeless classics like Sholay and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to contemporary Bollywood cinema like Kantara and Drishyam 2, Air India passengers will be able to choose from an array of film genres, the company said.

Notably, customers will have access to an exclusively programmed Air India Radio that is programmed on the lines of takes you on the lines of an auditory journey with insightful podcasts, including Cup O’tales (an Air India special edition series on the history of cricket World Cups), a music collection of 800 choices from every genre, and over 60 curated playlists, it said.

The music collection features all-time classic albums from pop, rock, dance, jazz, and classical Bollywood.

For the young demographic, content has beens segregated into pre-school, kids, and teens sections.

Featuring in these sections are favourites such as CoComelon, Blippi, Oddbods, and Baby Shark.

Image credit: Air India

3D moving map

The Tata Group owned airlines will debut Arc™, a newly-introduced inflight map experience from Panasonic Avionics Corporation, aboard its A350 fleet, as per a company statement.

Arc’s Explore mode is a fully interactive experience built from the ground up that lets passengers explore the world’s geography, read curated city guides, and zoom in to street map views of select cities, it said.

Arc will also provide real time flight data and world clock time zones.

Image credit: Air India

The viewing experience aboard Air India’s A350 aircraft has a flexible, modular architecture, elegant design, and cabin-wide full-HD 1080p monitors, it added.

Business class guests can watch on a large 21-inch HD touchscreen, while premium economy and economy guests can view on 13.3-inc and 12-inch HD touchscreens, respectively.

In December, Air India took delivery of its first of 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, with five more scheduled for deliveries through March 2024.