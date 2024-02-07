Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Air India introduces latest in-flight-entertainment in A350 flight

Air India on January 19 unveiled a colossal library of content for its latest inflight entertainment (IFE) system

Business Desk
Air India's latest IFE
Air India's latest in-flight-entertainment (IFE) | Image:Air India
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

IFE revelation: The national flag carrier airline Air India on January 19 unveiled a colossal library of content for its latest inflight entertainment (IFE) system, poised to offer an immersive entertainment experience to travellers on its long-haul flights.

The full suite of the new IFE content features over 2,200 hours of entertainment content across formats and genres, including 1,000 hours of movies, 600 hours of TV, and 600 hours of audio, for the present-day discerning travellers. 

Advertisement

The new IFE will be available on Air India’s A350, newly inducted B777-200LR, and on an incoming new widebody aircraft. 

Air India’s legacy widebody fleet, which is scheduled to undergo complete refurbishment of all interiors starting second half of 2024 in a $400 million retrofit programme, will subsequently feature this IFE with expanded content offering. 

Advertisement

Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director at Air India, said, “As Air India takes flight into a new era with the arrival of our A350 aircraft, so does our guests’ entertainment experience. This complete overhaul in our inflight entertainment offering mirrors the dynamic transformation underway at Air India."

Image credit: Air India

IFE features 

From timeless classics like Sholay and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to contemporary Bollywood cinema like Kantara and Drishyam 2, Air India passengers will be able to choose from an array of film genres, the company said. 

Notably, customers will have access to an exclusively programmed Air India Radio that is programmed on the lines of takes you on the lines of an auditory journey with insightful podcasts, including Cup O’tales (an Air India special edition series on the history of cricket World Cups), a music collection of 800 choices from every genre, and over 60 curated playlists, it said.

Advertisement

The music collection features all-time classic albums from pop, rock, dance, jazz, and classical Bollywood. 

For the young demographic, content has beens segregated into pre-school, kids, and teens sections.

Advertisement

Featuring in these sections are favourites such as CoComelon, Blippi, Oddbods, and Baby Shark.

Image  credit: Air India 

3D moving map

The Tata Group owned airlines will debut Arc™, a newly-introduced inflight map experience from Panasonic Avionics Corporation, aboard its A350 fleet, as per a company statement. 

Arc’s Explore mode is a fully interactive experience built from the ground up that lets passengers explore the world’s geography, read curated city guides, and zoom in to street map views of select cities, it said. 

Advertisement

Arc will also provide real time flight data and world clock time zones.

Image credit: Air India

The viewing experience aboard Air India’s A350 aircraft has a flexible, modular architecture, elegant design, and cabin-wide full-HD 1080p monitors, it added. 

Advertisement

Business class guests can watch on a large 21-inch HD touchscreen, while premium economy and economy guests can view on 13.3-inc and 12-inch HD touchscreens, respectively.

In December, Air India took delivery of its first of 20 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, with five more scheduled for deliveries through March 2024.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

25 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

27 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News19 minutes ago

  2. RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

    Business News22 minutes ago

  3. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 25 minutes ago

  5. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement