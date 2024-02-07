Advertisement

2023 World Cup payments: At the cricket World Cup last year, while the Indian cricket team was unable to bag the trophy, many business firms emerged as winners after receiving big pay cheques from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The highest payments made by the country's cricket board were to companies across categories including advertising, airlines, and hotels. Payments over Rs 25 lakh were made between August to November by the cricket board, according to the data available on BCCI's website.

The biggest deal from BCCI for the cricket World Cup was bagged by sports marketing company TCM (Twenty First Century Media) which received payments of Rs 38.6 crore, during the period. Of this amount, Rs 3.4 crore was towards organising the mid-innings ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, in the final, while the rest was for PR and marketing services of the entire tournament.

Media investment company GroupM, received payments of Rs 23.47 crore to help out with the advertising plan, according to the disclosures made by BCCI.

Third on the list is Airline Vistara, with payments totalling Rs 8 crore, followed by DNA Entertainment at Rs 6.9 crore and Akasa at Rs 3 crore.

This is not the end, the other big payments made during the cricket World Cup last year, were Rs 2.9 crore to ground transportation company KTC India Pvt Ltd, Rs. 2.5 crore to ITC Hotels and Rs 2 crore to SpiceJet.

Apart from airline companies, chartered flight firms like Air Charter Service India Private Ltd and Charter X received payments of Rs 2 crore and Rs 90 lakh, respectively.

For accommodation, the BCCI paid hotels a total of Rs 10.4 crore for the duration of the cricket World Cup. Hotels including Radisson Blu Dharamshala, Leela Palace Chennai, Trident Nariman Point, and ITC Narmada Ahmedabad bagged the biggest deals with payments of Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 99 lakh, Rs 95 lakh, and Rs 86 lakh, respectively.

Other interesting payments for the cricket World Cup 2023 made by the BCCI include a payment of Rs 1.6 crore to security solutions company Eagle Hunter.

The cricket associations of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Karnataka bagged Rs 10.8 crore each as hosting venue fees for the World Cup. Tamil Nadu was the highest grosser at Rs 11.8 crore.

Sectors that benefitted the most from the cricket World Cup 2023 were travel, hospitality, media and entertainment, retail, food, and beverage, according to experts.

