'Release Rishabh Pant For Rs 27 Cr, Buy Him Back For...': Aakash Chopra Suggests LSG Ahead of IPL Auction

IPL 2025: It was a season to forget for the Lucknow Super Giants and Rishabh Pant, The LSG captain broke all records at the mega auction by become the costliest player in the history of the league. But the, he had a dismal season - as a captain and a premier batter. Now, there are calls for releasing him ahead of IPL 2026. But will LSG take that route?

While it is hard to make a prediction of that nature now, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has given his two cents on this issue. As per Chopra, Lucknow should release Pant as that would get them Rs 27 cr back. And the, if they want Pant back - they can get him for a lower price. Chopra also reckoned if LSG could release Pant then they could be the next Punjab Kings.

‘Buying him back for Rs 14-15 crore’

"What about Rishabh Pant? If you release Rishabh Pant, you will sit with Rs 60-65 crore in the auction. You could be the next Punjab Kings. You will have the money to buy everyone. You can go with that thought process. You can also consider releasing Rishabh Pant at Rs 27 crore and buying him back for Rs 14-15 crore," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Pant on National Duty

With the IPL season now over, the focus shifts to red-ball cricket as India get ready to take on England in a five-match Test series.