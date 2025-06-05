'You’ll Always Be Champions': Shreyas Iyer's Sister Pens Down Heartfelt Note Following PBKS' Defeat To RCB In IPL 2025 Final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings faced off in the final of the Indian Premier League. The match was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Ahead of the match, the toss was won by Punjab Kings and their captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bowl first. As RCB were put down to bat first, they managed to make 190 runs at the end of their 20 overs. PBKS as they got down to chase, were stopped in their tracks by Krunal Pandya who managed to stop the Shreyas Iyer led side's flow of runs and help RCB win the match by six runs.

Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shares Heartfelt Message

As Punjab Kings lost the chance to win their first ever IPL title, Shreyas Iyer missed the chance to win an IPL title in back to back seasons with different franchises. Following Punjab Kings' heartbreaking defeat in the final of IPL 2025, Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta Iyer penned down a heartfelt note for the PBKS side.

"I'm incredibly proud of each one of you. Win or lose, you’ll always be champions in my eyes. Sadda Punjab, always,” said Shreyas Iyer's sister in her Instagram story.

PBKS' Wait For IPL Title Extends Into 19th Year

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru both teams were trophyless ahead of the final which was played on 3rd June 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru managed to end their wait for the IPL title as they defeated Punjab Kings in the final. The wait for PBKS, however goes on as they remain in the hunt for their first IPL title.

The final of the 2025 Indian Premier League marked the second final for Punjab Kings. Punjab Kings had previously played the IPL final against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014. In the match Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Punjab Kings by 3 wickets.