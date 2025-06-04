Virat Kohli Completes White Ball Cricket, Conquers His Most-Awaited Avenue As Joins MS Dhoni In Elusive List After RCB Win IPL 2025

IPL 2025: 'Ee Saala Cup Namde' has now become a reality. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have now earned themselves the glory and the distinction of calling themselves the champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Bengaluru-based franchise has won the IPL trophy after eighteen odd years, and they have defied all odds to do it. Virat Kohli, by his own admission, gave his youth and his adulthood to the franchise, and after a long haul and wait of eighteen odd years, he can now proudly say that he is an IPL champion.

Virat Kohli Joins MS Dhoni In An Elusive List

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's biggest star and their ex-skipper Virat Kohli has now achieved everything that there is to achieve in the limited format of the game. Virat Kohli winning the IPL is no mere feat. He has now joined his former skipper MS Dhoni in an elusive list. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are the only two Indian players who have the distinction of winning the T20 World Cup, the ODI World Cup, the ICC Champions Trophy, and the IPL.

The only thing that separates both of them is that Virat Kohli has won the IPL once, and MS Dhoni has won the IPL Trophy five times. MS Dhoni has won the Champions Trophy only once, and Virat Kohli has won it twice. Virat certainly did not need to win the IPL trophy to cement himself in the galaxy of the greats, but this win means that he has cemented his legacy even further.

Sacrifices Of 18-Long-Year Reap An Emotional Reward