JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023 Begins Today, Check Exam-day Instructions, Guidelines Here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 Exam from today, April 6. Over 9 lakh candidates have registered for the second session JEE Mains exam 2023. The examination will be held under tight security and students will be required to follow certain exam-related guidelines issued by the authorities. This year, the JEE Main Examination will be conducted in approximately 330 Cities throughout the country including 15 Cities Outside India. All those students who are going to appear in the examination must carry the JEE Main admit card along with them. Otherwise, they will not be allowed to sit in the examination hall.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023

JEE Main Admit Card was released by NTA on April 3. All those candidates who have not yet downloaded the JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card can get it by visiting the official NTA website - nta.ac.in as well as the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note that they will be denied entry without a printout of their JEE admit card. See exam-day instructions here.

NTA JEE Main 2023 examination day guidelines