JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Out For Session 2 Exam; Here's Direct Link To Download

Image: Unsplash
JEE Main Admit Card Session 2: The admit cards for the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 has been released online. Now, students can download their JEE Main Hall Ticket by visiting the "Candidates Activity section" on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students must take note that they need to key in their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2023
According to the schedule, the second session of JEE Main 2023 will commence on April 6. However, till now NTA has not released a detailed schedule, but it is expected to be released in some time. NTA released JEE Main exam city intimation slip on April 1. See how to download JEE Mains admit card 2023 online.
In case, candidates face any problems downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main)-2023 Session 2 (April 2023) along with the undertaking, he or they should contact 011-40759000 or e-mail jeemain@nta.nic.in. The candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.