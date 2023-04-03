JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Out For Session 2 Exam; Here's Direct Link To Download

JEE Main Admit Card Session 2: The admit cards for the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 has been released online. Now, students can download their JEE Main Hall Ticket by visiting the "Candidates Activity section" on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Students must take note that they need to key in their application number and date of birth to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2023

According to the schedule, the second session of JEE Main 2023 will commence on April 6. However, till now NTA has not released a detailed schedule, but it is expected to be released in some time. NTA released JEE Main exam city intimation slip on April 1. See how to download JEE Mains admit card 2023 online.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: Here's how to download NTA JEE Main Session 2 Admit Card

Step 1: To download the NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card.”

Step 3: Enter the login credentials such as application number, and date of birth and click on submit option.

Step 4: Your JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and keep a printout of it for future reference

Direct link to download JEE Main admit card 2023

JEE Main 2023: Details Mentioned in the NTA JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket

Name of Candidate.

Roll Number of the candidate.

Exam Name and exam conducting body.

JEE Main 2023 exam date.

JEE Main 2023 Exam venue Address.

JEE Mains 2023 exam day guidelines.

JEE Main Admit Card 2023: More details

In case, candidates face any problems downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main)-2023 Session 2 (April 2023) along with the undertaking, he or they should contact 011-40759000 or e-mail jeemain@nta.nic.in. The candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.