UGC NET Final Answer Key For December 2022 Cycle Released, Here's Direct Link

The UGC NET final provisional answer key 2023 has been released Friday, April 7 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the official website-ugc net.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download the answer key PDF directly from the website. Candidates do not need to log in to check the UGC NET answer key 2023.

Notably, the UGC NET exam for December 2022 cycle was conducted for 83 subjects in 5 phases spanning over 16 days in 32 shifts at 663 centres in 186 cities across the country for 8,34,537 candidates. The exam started on February 21 and concluded on March 16, 2023.

How to download UGC NET answer key

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the final answer key link

A PDF file will open on your screen

Check the answer key and match it with your response.

Download it for future reference

NTA released the provisional answer key for UGC NET on March 23. Candidates had time to raise objections against any key till March 25. After considering the valid objections, NTA has released the final answer key. Candidates must note that the UGC NET results will also be declared soon. Indian citizens who wish to work as assistant professors or as junior research fellows and assistant professors in Indian institutions and colleges must take the UGC-NET exam.