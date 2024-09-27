sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |

Published 10:49 IST, September 27th 2024

Voting for DU Students Union Polls Underway, Long Queues Outside Polling Stations

Voting for the DUSU elections is underway amid high security here on Friday at the north and south campuses of the university. Students from different DU colleges were seen standing in long queues to cast their votes to elect a new president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
DUSU Polls
DUSU Polls | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:49 IST, September 27th 2024