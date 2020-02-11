Gopal Rai On Election Results: 'Positive Nationalism Has Won Over Negative Nationalism'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai celebrated the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls by stating that positive nationalism has won over negative nationalism.

'Positive nationalism'

Speaking to AAP workers at the party headquarters in the national capital soon after the resounding victory was confirmed, he said, "Today, a new definition of patriotism has emerged - patriotism with work. This is a positive nationalism that has won over negative nationalism. Positiva nationalism calls for education, a guarantee of employment, the security of women, respect for elders, and respect of martyrs." "The people of Delhi have shown that whenever there is a war between love and hate, love always wins. The way the BJP campaigned it appeared that they had gone out for winning the world with politics of hatred. All major leaders of the BJP were here with hatred as if they want to win the world. The defeat of politics of hatred has started in Delhi," he said while thanking the people of Delhi and the party's volunteers and workers."

The AAP won a resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly polls with the party leading in 62 out of the 70 seats. After the results came in, Kejriwal addressed his party workers from the party headquarters and said, "He said that votes are for those who make schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics. This is a new kind of politics. This is not just a Delhi victory, but a victory for India".

He added, "Today Lord Hanuman has been very generous to Delhiites. He should bless all 2 crore Delhi people to work diligently for the next 5 years. I wish to thank all party workers for all their hard work. My family has also worked for me. It is my wife's birthday. I had cake, I will offer to all of you. We all have to work together for the next five years as I alone cannot do it."

