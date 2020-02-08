Delhi Polls: Alka Lamba's MCC Breach To 'Hanuman' Politics - Poll Day's Top Controversies

Delhi headed to polls on Saturday to either re-elect Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government or opt for a change. Not just people heading to polling booths and casting their votes made headlines, but a few controversies too showed up on cameras. Notable among them were the violation of MCC norms by Congress candidate Alka Lamba near a poll booth and Arvind Kejriwal's vote call tweet which invited the scorn of alleged 'sexism'.

Here's how controversies unfolded:

Alka Lamba violates poll code

Congress leader Alka Lamba sparked controversy after she violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by allegedly trying to influence voters at the polling booth to vote for Congress at her Chandni Chowk constituency. Upon being confronted by Republic TV, Lamba tried to brush aside the suggestion that her action was against norms and instead misbehaved with the reporter. Here's how the episode played out:

Alka Lamba aims slap at AAP worker after his cheap remark

Congress leader Alka Lamba attempted to slap an AAP worker after the latter uttered cheap and inappropriate remarks against her. She said she was talking to a person outside a polling booth when the AAP worker passed personal remarks against her, thus getting a reaction out of her. In the video that has been put out, the Delhi Police could be seen trying to break up the brawl between the party representatives.

#Feb11WithArnab | Delhi Elections: Provoked by cheap jibe, Alka Lamba aims slap at AAP workerhttps://t.co/UAvrCHTQGs — Republic (@republic) February 8, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal's 'sexist' tweet

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was called out by opponents for a tweet which they alleged was 'sexist' in nature. Instead of making a simple appeal, Kejriwal made a sexist insinuation where he urged women to ask and discuss with the men at home as to which candidate they should vote for.

“Please go and vote. Special appeal to all women - just as you bear the responsibility of your household, so is the responsibility of the country and Delhi on your shoulders. All ladies must go to vote and also take the men of their house. Make sure to discuss with the men as who would be the right candidate to vote for,” the Chief Minister tweeted out in Hindi.

This drew condemnation across party lines. Congress leader and All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev lashed out at Kejriwal asserting that a woman is capable of taking their decisions themselves. In a tweet, Dev called on the need for people to vote against the patriarchy. Union Minister Smriti Irani questioned Kejriwal if he does not consider women "capable" enough to decide their own vote and called him "against women".

'Hanuman' politics

Controversy has touched the almighty! Earlier on Saturday, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari made a statement at CM Arvind Kejriwal after his visit to Hanuman Temple ahead of the polls on Friday. Manoj Tiwari alleged that Kejriwal rendered the Hanuman Temple "ashudh (impure)" by using the same hands to remove his shoe and later offer a flower garland to the deity's idol. "This only happens when people with false faith visit temples. I told this to the temple priest also and later he washed the diety several times," Tiwari said.

Reacting to this jibe, Kejriwal alleged BJP of mocking him ever since he recited the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on a TV channel and took to Twitter to express his displeasure. "Yesterday, I went to the Hanuman Temple. Today, BJP leaders are saying that the temple has turned impure by his visit. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to all. God blesses everyone, including those in the BJP," stated the AAP chief.

