Republic Day 2020: TikTok Urges Users To Share Wishes In Native Languages

As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day, various social media apps have dished out initiatives to join the celebrations. On Friday, Twitter launched a custom emoticon to commemorate the occasion while video-sharing app TikTok has invited people to wish their country in their mother tongue using the hashtag #DeshKiBhasha

Message in Native tongues

Anyone using TikTok can record their Republic Day 2020 message in their mother tongue and share it on the platform. The video-sharing app released a statement urging the users to record a message on Republic Day in their mother tongues and tell why they feel proud to be an Indian. Many people took to their personal handles to share their feelings for the country on its special day. Using the hashtag #DeshKiBhasha, many dropped their messages in their native tongues which included Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Marathi, Punjabi amongst others. Watch the videos here:

Twitter India on Friday launched a specially designed emoji of the India Gate lit up in tricolour to celebrate India’s 71st Republic Day. According to the social networking app, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind would also be tweeting with this emoji during his address to the nation on Saturday. The emoticon features the India Gate lit in Saffron, White and Green colours. The users will automatically be able to see the custom emoji after they type #RepublicDay, #RepublicDayIndia or #RDay71. The emoji which will be live till January 30 will be available in English and ten other Indian languages that include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Urdu and Gurmukhi.

