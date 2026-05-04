Siliguri Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can BJP Retain Its Grip On The Gateway To The North-East? | Image: Republic

Siliguri Election Results 2026 LIVE: Siliguri, the third-largest urban hub in West Bengal after Kolkata and Asansol, sits at the base of the eastern Himalayas and is often referred to as the gateway to the North East given its geostrategic location. The Siliguri Assembly seat is entirely urban, with Scheduled Castes forming about 8.84% of voters, Scheduled Tribes 1.26%, and Muslims 6.20%.

Politically, the constituency was long a stronghold of the CPI(M), which won eight times, including an uninterrupted run from 1977 to 2006. Since 2011, the seat has seen shifting political fortunes. Rudra Nath Bhattacharya of the TMC defeated veteran CPI(M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya in 2011. The latter returned to power in 2016, defeating TMC’s Bhaichung Bhutia.

In 2021, the BJP made its debut win in Siliguri, with Shankar Ghosh securing a decisive victory, pushing TMC's Omprakash Mishra behind by a margin of 35,586 votes.

In the 2026 assembly elections, the BJP fielded sitting MLA Shankar Ghosh from Siliguri. TMC has put up Siliguri Municipal Corporation Mayor Goutam Deb from the hill city to break into the saffron party's bastion.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates.