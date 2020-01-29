Disha Patani's NET WORTH And Her Luxury Cars Will Blow Your Mind - Details Inside

Disha Patani has evidently garnered much popularity in the entertainment world. The actor was first introduced to limelight with 2016's film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and went onto feature in a number of commercial Bollywood films. Disha Patani is reportedly one of the most successful young stars working in the Hindi film industry right now with a number of brand endorsements and upcoming films on the card. Read below to know Disha Patani's net worth and assets.

Disha Patani net worth

Disha Patani works in multiple fields surrounding the entertainment industry. Disha Patani has a number of brand endorsements for which she reportedly charges ₹1-1.5 crores. Besides this, reports suggest that Disha Patani charges 6-7 crores per film she features in. Her estimated total net worth including her ₹5 crore house in Mumbai is approximately $8 million UDS i.e roughly ₹51 crores.

Disha Patani's two films were a part of the prestigious ₹100 crores club at the box office. This has made her one of the most successful actors today. Disha also is reportedly a car fanatic and loves having luxury cars. She owns a total of five luxury cars which are listed below -

BMW Series 5 - ₹52 Lakhs Audi A6 - ₹54 Lakhs Mercedes E220 - ₹56 Lakhs Jaguar F- Pace - ₹60 Lakhs

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. The film will also feature Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu and is directed by Mohit Suri. Malang will release on February 7, 2020.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image courtesy - Disha Patani Instagram

