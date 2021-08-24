42 Years Of 'Kaala Patthar', Jeh Ali Khan's First Rakhi: Bollywood Recap For Aug 24

Quick links:
Image: Priyanka Chopra and Soha Ali Khan Instagram
Actor Mahesh Manjrekar has won millions of hearts with his work in Marathi as well as Hindi cinema. The Wanted actor recently underwent surgery for bladder cancer. The actor's battle with cancer was an emotional rollercoaster for his daughter Saiee M Manjrekar. While Mahesh Manjrekar is currently recovering from his surgery, his daughter Saiee does not want to share or narrate the actor's battle with cancer. She instead wants her father to recover soon and narrate his story by himself. Read More.
Priyanka Chopra has always mentioned she was very close to her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra. The actor also has a permanent tattoo on her side wrist that says "Daddy's Lil Girl" engraved in her father's handwriting. The actor remembered her late father on his 71st birth anniversary on Monday, 23 August 2021. Read More.
Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s second child, Jeh Ali Khan's first glimpses have been doing rounds on the internet, fans can not keep calm. The little one recently arrived from the Maldives after spending quality time with family was spotted celebrating his first Raksha Bandhan with cousin sister Inaaya Naomi Kemmu. Actor Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek of the celebration where the little munchkin is seen sitting patiently for the rakhi. Read More.
Soon-to-be a mother for the second time, Julie actor Neha Dhupia is taking reality to the big screen with her upcoming movie A Thursday. The 40-year-old is expecting her second child with her husband Angad Bedi. The makers and cast of the movie appeared excited to share Dhupia's look on social media and fans could not help but admire her determination to continue working. Read More.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan celebrates the 42nd anniversary of his movie Kaala Patthar. Bachchan took a trip down memory lane and shared that he once worked at a coal mine during his younger days. Kaala Patthar was released back in 1979 and since achieved cult status and is considered a classic in Hindi cinema. Read More.
