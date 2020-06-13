Vicky Kaushal's 'Uri: The Surgical Strike': Here Are 5 Reasons To Watch It

Vicky Kaushal starred in Aditya Dhar’s film Uri: The Surgical Strike along with actors Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Rana and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles. The action film received praises from the audience as well as the critics. Vicky Kaushal’s performance as an Army Major made him a household name, mostly for his iconic dialogue ‘How’s the Josh?’. Here are 5 reasons to re-watch Uri: The Surgical Strike-

5 reasons to watch Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri: The Surgical Strike

Tribute to the Indian Army

There are several Bollywood films made as a tribute to the Indian Army. These films are made in an attempt to remind everyone about the sacrifices the men at the borders make to ensure we are safe. Uri: The Surgical Strike is not a film based on war, but depicted the biggest events in the history of the Indian Army.

First-ever film made on Surgical strike

Bollywood films are mostly made depicting a war zone or the incidents taken place at the time of war. However, Uri: The Surgical Strike is the first-ever film made on a surgical strike. The surgical strike was done on terrorist camps in Pakistan in retaliation for the terror attack on an Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dialogues

Vicky Kaushal’s high-pitched voice asking his army officers “How’s the Josh?” had become an iconic dialogue when the film released. The film also had some other iconic dialogues which were loved by the audience,

Yeh Hindustan ab chup nahi behtega ... Yeh Naya Hindustan hai

Kahi Baar Jung jeetne ke liye ... training se zyada Ek fauji ke jazbaat zaroori hote hai...

Vicky Kaushal’s first action film

Vicky Kaushal made his debut in Bollywood with the film Masaan. He was later seen in many Bollywood films, playing different characters. It was a delight for Vicky Kaushal’s fans to watch in an intense character in Uri: The Surgical Strike. This was his first action film in which he played the role of an Army Major.

Mohit Raina’s debut in Bollywood

Mohit Raina is a popular television personality who won millions of hearts with his performance as Mahadev. He made his debut in Bollywood and nailed his character as an Indian Army Officer. He was seen as Vicky Kaushal’s childhood friend and brother-in-law in the film.

