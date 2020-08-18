7 FAQs About Vaani Kapoor That Will Help Fans Know The Actor Better

Vaani Kapoor is a Bollywood actor who has worked in successful films like Shuddh Desi Romance and War, amongst others. She will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor film, Shamshera. She has also been a popular face in the modelling industry and has also appeared in a few commercials before making her debut in Bollywood. Here is a look at the most frequently asked questions about Vaani Kapoor along with the answers.

Most commonly asked questions about Vaani Kapoor

Is Vaani Kapoor a dancer?

Vaani Kapoor has showcased her dancing skills time and again with various songs from her films. She can be seen dancing effortlessly in the film Befikre and War. She had previously revealed in interaction with New Indian Express that she wishes to be known amongst the people as an all-rounder and not just an actor.

Is Vaani Kapoor a Punjabi?

Actor Vaani Kapoor was reportedly born in Delhi, where she also obtained her Bachelor’s degree. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Vaani Kapoor had spoken about her love for things related to Punjab. She said that she is a true Punjabi and hence is in love with butter chicken.

Where does Vaani Kapoor live?

Vaani Kapoor has currently been quarantining at her apartment in Mumbai while her family stays in Delhi. She is also often travelling owing to various professional commitments. She was born and brought up in Delhi and hence has a special connection with the place.

How tall is Vaani Kapoor?

Vaani Kapoor is close to five feet and five inches tall which is 1.65 m, according to various reports. She also works hard to keep herself fit with a proper diet and workout routine. She had previously revealed that keeping her diet rich in liquids helps her to a great extent.

When was Vaani Kapoor born?

Vaani Kapoor was born on August 23, 1988. She started off her career in Bollywood with the Yash Raj Film, Shuddh Desi Romance, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been in the film industry for seven years now.

Does Vaani Kapoor speak French?

Actor Vaani Kapoor can be seen speaking fluent French in the film Befikre. According to various reports, she had to enrol for early morning French classes in order to get a good command over the language. She joined the classes after being instructed to do so by director Aditya Chopra.

How old is Vaani?

Vaani Kapoor was born in August 1988 and is now 31 years old. She has been in the film industry for seven years, before which she was a recognized face on Indian television. She has also done a few films in south Indian languages before Bollywood.

Image Courtesy: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

